St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon/ Aggravated Disorderly Conduct/ VCOR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4003229
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/29/2023 @ 2038 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairlee, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Violations of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Anthony Saucer
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
VICTIM: Robert Bishop
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/29/2023 at approximately 2038 hours, Vermont State Police received multiple 911 calls about an active fight occurring at an address on Route 5s in Fairlee, VT. Initial reports indicated one of the individuals involved had been stabbed with a knife. Troopers responded to the scene and met with all the parties involved. Investigation determined an argument had occurred between the accused, Anthony Saucer, and the victim, Robert Bishop. During the argument Saucer retrieved a knife and stabbed Bishop. Saucer was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Saucer was ultimately ordered held without bail and issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/01/2023 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED – Yes
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.