St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon/ Aggravated Disorderly Conduct/ VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A4003229

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Kyle Fecher                             

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  04/29/2023 @ 2038 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairlee, VT

VIOLATION:  Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Violations of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:  Anthony Saucer                                                

AGE:  44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Fairlee, VT

 

VICTIM: Robert Bishop

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

              On 04/29/2023 at approximately 2038 hours, Vermont State Police received multiple 911 calls about an active fight occurring at an address on Route 5s in Fairlee, VT. Initial reports indicated one of the individuals involved had been stabbed with a knife. Troopers responded to the scene and met with all the parties involved. Investigation determined an argument had occurred between the accused, Anthony Saucer, and the victim, Robert Bishop. During the argument Saucer retrieved a knife and stabbed Bishop. Saucer was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Saucer was ultimately ordered held without bail and issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the charge.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  05/01/2023   @ 1230 hours     

COURT:  Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED – Yes

BAIL:  Held Without

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

