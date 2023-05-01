Entering AI Sector with Immediate Revenues through Acquisitions and Additional Ventures: (Stock Symbol: IDVV)

International Endeavors, Corp. Stock Symbol IDVV $IDVV #Solar $IDVV #Solar 1 $IDVV #EV $IDVV #EVGrid 2

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Entering AI Sector with Immediate Revenues through Acquisitions with Additional Ventures: International Endeavors Corporation (Stock Symbol: IDVV)  $IDVV is now AI, Clean Energy, and Crypto Technology Technology-Focused Holding Company Operating in Multiple Emerging Sectors. Specializing in Artificial Intelligence, Solar Tech, Battery Storage, and Clean Energy Crypto Mining Options for Both On & Off Grid. Acquisition of WITech & SF Corp Adding Immediate Revenues with a Focus on the Automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Sectors. Working to Create Additional AI products for Marketing and Professional Industries Such as Legal, Medical, Financial, Real Estate, and Health & Wellness. In Talks with Other AI-Based Companies to Keep Up with the Fast-Paced Growth of AI. Plans for More Acquisitions Throughout the Remainder of 2023. Plans for Full Financial Audit to Quality for Up-Listing to OTCQB Exchange.International Endeavors Corporation (OTC: IDVV) is a technology holdings company focused on Clean Energy, Crypto, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). IDVV is specializing in solar technology, battery storage, as well as clean energy crypto mining options for both on & off-grid.IDVV is currently implementing EV2G / Bi-directional charging options, thus allowing you to use your electric vehicle as a means of a backup battery, or to sell power back to the grid.In 2022 IDVV started to offer its clients a Clean Energy Crypto mining solution. The IDVV Plug-n-Play mining rigs can be installed in existing or current systems and allows the option to sell power back to the grid or mine cryptocurrency with any power surplus.In 2023 IDVV acquired WITech and SF Corp as part of an expansion into the AI Sector. IDVV is incorporating AI technology into its crypto offerings, and developing a platform for AI Content Marketing. IDVV Moves Forward in Artificial Intelligence AI SectorOn April 28th IDVV announced its progress in the acquisition of WITech and SF Corp, which have been completed ahead of schedule. As the IDVV enters the AI sector, it is combining the strengths and capabilities of both acquisitions.WITech brings IDVV several technologies that utilize AI and automation to generate quality content with minimal human involvement. Meanwhile, IDVV acquisition SF Corp has developed automated and artificial intelligence technologies that cater to various industries, including Automotive, Medical, Robotics, and Financial.IDVV has consolidated both acquisitions into a wholly-owned subsidiary called WITech. The recent acquisitions, particularly SF Corp, have resulted in an immediate revenue stream for IDVV. The company is working to merge the technologies of both acquisitions to create additional AI products for marketing and professional industries such as Legal, Medical, Financial, Real Estate, and Health & Wellness.To validate its strategy, IDVV has started testing its approach with HayCap, a residential and commercial lender focused primarily on fix-and-flip properties in several states. Through this initiative, the client has increased its presence and sales, indicating the potential of WITech's AI strategy.IDVV plans to bring on board several additional clients in May and June 2023 to develop strategies for various industries such as Legal, Medical, Financial, Real Estate, and Health & Wellness. IDVV aims to develop and test strategies in each sector before opening up its services to additional clients.Furthermore, IDVV is currently in talks with several other AI-based companies to keep up with the fast-paced growth of the sector. IDVV intends to acquire not only companies holding technology but also those with existing revenue. IDVV aims to make several acquisitions throughout the remainder of 2023. How AI is Changing Several IndustriesIDVV keenly recognizes that AI has brought about significant transformations in various industries, revolutionizing the way people work, communicate, and live. Among these industries are marketing, legal, lending, and medical. The rise of AI-powered content creation tools has enabled businesses to produce high-quality content in a more efficient and faster manner.In the marketing industry, AI has become a crucial tool in generating personalized and targeted content that resonates with a specific audience. By analyzing vast amounts of data such as search queries, social media interactions, and customer behavior, IDVV understands how AI-powered content creation tools can generate content tailored to the interests and preferences of individual customers. Additionally, AI can also automate content creation processes, resulting in cost and time savings.Similarly, IDVV notes how the legal industry has also benefited from AI-powered content creation tools. Lawyers and legal professionals can now automate the process of document review, contract analysis, and legal research, enabling them to work more efficiently. Moreover, AI-powered contract review tools can identify potential legal issues, enabling lawyers to review and revise documents quickly and efficiently.In the lending industry, IDVV is observing how AI algorithms are being utilized to automate the loan underwriting process. AI can analyze credit history, income, employment status, and other relevant factors, enabling lenders to determine creditworthiness and the likelihood of loan repayment. This not only speeds up the underwriting process but also reduces the risk of defaults and loan losses.IDVV further notes that AI-powered content creation tools have also brought significant benefits to the medical industry. AI can analyze vast amounts of patient data such as medical records, test results, and other health-related information, enabling medical professionals to make more accurate diagnoses and treatment recommendations. Additionally, AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can provide patients with personalized support and guidance, freeing healthcare providers to focus on delivering high-quality care.For more information on IDVV visit: https://IDVVCORP.COM DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. 