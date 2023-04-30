Ethan Putterman Offers Career Mentoring to Graduates in Illinois and New York
Expanding its remote services, Ethan Putterman’s Aventura Tutors is now offering online mentoring to university graduates in Chicago and New York City
College graduates are often faced with difficult decisions about their career choices. With the help of a mentor, they can gain the guidance and support they need to transition to a promising career.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventura Tutors, a leading provider of online tutoring services, is now offering mentoring to university graduates as they ready for their careers. According to CEO, Ethan Putterman, the mentoring program is designed to help students develop the skills and knowledge needed to succeed after college as they compete for jobs and develop careers.
Aventura Tutors’ mentoring program is tailored to each graduate’s individual needs and goals and includes one-on-one sessions with experienced tutors, who provide guidance and support to help job hunters achieve their career goals. The tutors also provide personalized feedback and advice to help stay on track in a world where openAI, Google’s Bard, Microsoft’s ChatGPT, the metaverse and other online platforms transform the economy.
Aventura Tutors’ mentoring program is designed to help graduates develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills, as well as providing guidance on career planning in the ever-expanding tech space in Chicago and New York in 2023. According to CEO, Ethan Andrew Putterman, “Lucrative jobs at Google, Facebook, LinkedIn and other major corporations are difficult to get and keep owing to the rapidity of transformational changes in today’s job market, but your odds improve considerably with professional mentoring and guidance.”
Aventura Tutors’ mentoring program provides insights into the day-to-day reality of working in a particular field and advice on navigating the professional world. Based on the results of a new study, students who have mentors are more likely to succeed after college. The research, which the National Mentoring Partnership conducted, found that graduates matched with a mentor were 56% more likely to succeed after graduation in the first 2-4 years.
More broadly, mentoring programs provide college graduates with a safe and supportive environment to explore their interests and develop their skills. Mentors can help graduates identify their strengths and weaknesses, set career goals, and develop a useful and effective plan to achieve those goals expeditiously. Mentors can also provide advice and guidance on college and career options, as well as help students develop the skills they need to succeed in the future.
According to Ethan Putterman, “a mentor can provide guidance and support, helping students navigate the waters of their profession. In addition, a good mentor can inspire greatness in their students. Mentors can serve as role models and provide support and encouragement to help students stay motivated and focused on their goals. Mentors can also help graduates build relationships and network with peers, which can be beneficial to long-term-career success.”
Mentoring is an invaluable resource for university graduates. It can help them develop the skills and confidence they need to make the right decisions for their future beyond what they’ve garnered at university. With the help of a mentor, future college graduates can land promising mid-level positions in the corporate world or with NGOs despite occasionally daunting odds.
Aventura Tutors’ mentoring program is available to university graduates starting in the summer of 2023 as a pilot program in New York City and Chicago. Ultimately, the program will be offered online, making it accessible to students from all over the world. Of the new program, Putterman remarks, “the best mentors are usually the ones who have been in the same field for a long time and have seen a lot of success. They know what it takes to succeed and is willing to share their knowledge. After more than two decades in the field, I bring this knowledge to our new program.”
Aventura Tutors is committed to helping students at all levels achieve their full potential and achieve their goals. The company’s mission is to provide students with the tools and resources essential to successful career development and life skills.
About Ethan Andrew Putterman
Ethan Andrew Putterman is an Educational Consultant based out of Fort Lauderdale and Miami-Dade County, Florida. CEO of Aventura Tutors, The College King and SkyLake Tutors, he is a recognized leader in his field. Impressively credentialed, he holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Colorado at Boulder, a master's degree in political theory from the University of London, and a masters and doctorate in political philosophy from the University of Chicago.
