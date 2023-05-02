Maysalward CEO & Founder Nour Khrais Awarded Prestigious Mobile Legends at the Mobile Games Awards 2023
Nour Khrais won the Mobile Legends award at the Mobile Games Awards 2023 in London for exceptional contributions to the mobile gaming industry.
I am humbled and grateful for the support I have received. This recognition inspires me to maintain my commitment to excellence within the mobile gaming industry.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 20th, in London, Nour Khrais, CEO and founder of Maysalward, received the Mobile Legends Award at the 2023 Mobile Games Awards. This event is a significant occasion in the mobile gaming industry, as experts worldwide gather to honor outstanding achievements in the field.
The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards is a prestigious event that recognizes outstanding businesses and individuals who contribute to the advancement of the $90 billion mobile games industry. The awards cover all aspects of the ecosystem, including game developers, publishers, advertising and monetization companies, tool-makers, support companies, and emerging technologies that make it all possible. The event also honors industry legends who have made significant contributions to the industry. The awards are lobbied and voted on during the first quarter of the year, with winners announced at a gala evening in central London. It's a wonderful opportunity to join the great and the good of the mobile games industry.
Nour Khrais was selected as the Mobile Legend for the year 2023 due to his vast experience in leading Maysalward, and his reputation as a respected veteran in the mobile game industry. It's worth noting that he established the first mobile game studio in the Middle East back in 2003. Under his guidance, Maysalward has launched successful titles such as Dominoes Pro, Sheikh El Koba, Puff Out, and other unique mobile game IPs enjoyed by millions of players globally. Throughout his 24-year profession, he was vital in establishing the fundamental groundwork for mobile gaming in MENA.
Mr. Khrais has dramatically impacted the mobile gaming industry and played a vital role in its advancement in Jordan. He is widely acknowledged for his achievements, having received the prestigious third-degree Medal of Excellence from King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein in 2017 and the first State Centenary Medal in 2022.
Receiving this award is truly an honor,” expressed Nour Khrais, the CEO and Founder of Maysalward. "I am humbled and grateful for the support I have received. This recognition inspires me to maintain my commitment to excellence within the mobile gaming industry."
Maysalward Mobile Game Studio has established itself as a trailblazer in the realm of mobile gaming. Since its inception in 2003 in Jordan, it has been consistently delivering ingenious and authentic games that incorporate state-of-the-art AI technology. With a vast collection of over 100 games available on both the App Store and Google Play, the company prides itself on its natural user acquisition approach and concentrates on up-and-coming markets in the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.
Maysalward is an expert in game development and distribution, making them a sought-after partner for licensed IPs such as Oddbods and Adam wa Mishish, as well as high-profile collaborations like Shaqdown 2 featuring Shaquille O’Neal, Mohammad Ali, and Jet Li. They worked with ZeptoLab, a leading studio, to bring the popular game Cut the Rope Magic to the Middle East and establish effective distribution channels. Maysalward also offers a unique Games for Brands service, leveraging their expertise in the gaming industry to support brands in expanding their presence in the world of games.
Maysalward strongly supports women's empowerment and was among the first companies to sign up for the UNWomen Empowerment initiative. The company's dedication to women's rights is exemplified by its game "We Rise," created together with UNWomen, which aims to promote gender equality among the youth in the MENA region. Additionally, Maysalward became an official member of the global signatories of the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEP) in November 2020.
Maysalward has been selected by the King Abdullah II Fund for Development since 2011 to oversee various capacity-building initiatives aimed at nurturing the local gaming community. These initiatives include boot camps, developer events, and an annual gaming summit held in Jordan. Furthermore, Maysalward manages the Jordan Gaming lab in different Jordanian cities, including Amman, Irbid, Aqaba, Maan, Karak, and Zarqa.
Moreover, Maysalward has been organizing the App Challenge, a bi-annual event that encourages school students aged 14 to 16 to create mobile games. The App Challenge equips participants with coding, storytelling, and game design skills and has so far trained over 4000 students.
