Exciting New Update for Gavel Knock "Hakem Jalad" Mobile Game Fans

Gavel Knock "Hakem Jalad" update includes new features, such as voice chat, expanded multiplayer functionality, and an online leaderboard.

We're thrilled to launch this new update for our Hakem Jalad community, providing our players with an entertaining, engaging, and rewarding gaming and improved experience.”
— Nour Khrais " Founder and CEO"
AMMAN, JORDAN, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hakem Jalad, the popular mobile game from game developer Maysalward, has just released a new update. This exciting new update will add new features and improvements that will keep fans coming back for more.

Maysalward, a leading mobile game development company in the Middle East, has been at the forefront since 2003. The company has extensive experience creating and developing original mobile games inspired by diverse cultures. Maysalward takes pride in contributing to the mobile gaming world by creating unique and engaging mobile games that appeal to a broad audience.

One such game is the Hakem Jalad game, which Maysalward introduced ten years ago to the mobile gaming world. This game has become immensely popular in the Middle East due to its authenticity and appeals to Arab culture. Based on the traditional "Hakem Jalad" game played in many Arab countries and India, it is known as Raja Mantri Chor Sipahi; the game has become a favorite among gamers of all ages.

Maysalward's commitment to creating games inspired by cultures has led to the development of original mobile games that are both entertaining and educational. The company believes that sharing its cultural heritage through games can help build bridges between different communities and promote a better understanding of diverse cultures.

"We're thrilled to launch this new update for our Hakem Jalad community," said Nour KHRAIS, Founder and CEO of Maysalward. "This update proves our commitment to providing our players with an entertaining, engaging, and rewarding gaming experience, and we look forward to continuing to develop and improve the game."

At Maysalward, the team is constantly innovating and improving its games to meet its players' changing needs and preferences. The company is proud to have brought the Hakem Jalad game to the mobile gaming world and will continue to create games that inspire and entertain people from all walks of life.

The mobile game Gavel Knock, or Hakem Jalad in Arabic, is based on the classical game many of us grew up playing with our families during the winter days when we couldn't leave our homes. The competition required four players and a stick for punishment, but the mobile version's hitting stick or ruler is virtual, making it less painful on your hand. However, beware, your score will feel the pain.

Maysalward recently updated the Hakem Jalad game to include more fun and multiplayer functionality. The updated version of the game now features voice chat, allowing players to communicate with each other during the game, making the game more social and engaging, as players can chat and share their experiences while playing. The multiplayer functionality has also been expanded, allowing up to six players to play together in real time. The game now features an online leaderboard where players can compete with others and track their progress. New levels and challenges have also been included, making the game more challenging and exciting for players.

Maysalward is thrilled that the community has well-received the updated version of the Hakem Jalad game, and the company is proud of the new features that have made it even more popular. Maysalward is committed to providing high-quality, authentic games to its players, and the updated version of the Hakem Jalad game is a testament to this commitment. Try the Gavel Knock "Hakem Jalad" play now and experience the thrill of the traditional game in a virtual form.

Players can download the new update now on their iOS or Android devices for FREE.

Gavel Knock " Hakem Jalad" Mobile Game

Founded in 2003, we are a mobile casual games developer and publisher based in Amman, Jordan, with HyperCasual studio in Leamington, Spa, UK. Our experienced and talented developers are committed to developing and publishing high-quality Casual and HyperCasual mobile games on Android and iOS platforms and offering players the best high-quality free to play mobile games. We have a collaborative culture where team members are encouraged to speak their minds and be open about our company vision. Every week, there are all-hands on meetings to discuss and stand on our strategy. In 2019, we started adapting OKR’s as our growth framework and confirmed transparency in fulfilling the company mission and vision. We develop and publish games for iOS and Android. We’re always looking for great new emerging markets, like the Middle East, India and Latin America. Our team is creative, innovative, and agile at keeping up with new project management methodologies and SCRUM certified since 2011. We are proud that our team has 50% women in leading positions to confirm our commitment to representing women, diversity, and women’s place in the games' industry. Maysalward’s founder and CEO, native Jordanian Nour Khrais, was quick to recognize this underserved market. By creating high-quality content of cultural relevance to local players, Maysalward emerged as one of the first and most prominent developers and publishers in the region. The brand established its distribution channels and strategic partnerships through distribution channels and strategic alliances, thus setting both the brand and the marketplace for rapid growth. However, to be a leading company in the gaming industry requires more than just introducing great products into the world. It requires building an ecosystem of local artists and developers to improve and grow the industry. Under the umbrella of King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD), our team involved in several grassroots activities that translate this belief into action. These activities include boot camps, developer events, and an annual gaming summit. Maysalward also manages the Jordann Gaming in different Jordanian cities: Amman, Irbid, Aqaba and Maan, Karak Zarqa. This collaboration with the King Abdullah II Fund for Development has led to the formation of a semi-annual App Challenge, which brings to light 14 to 16-year-old school students into the development of mobile games. Twelve waves of app challenges have been conducted since 2011 and training 3800+ students on coding, storytelling and game design. In yet another educational initiative, Maysalward has teamed up with various sectors, such as The Jordan Children Museum and The Royal Tank Museum, the authors of Adam Wa Mishmish, and Royal Health Association building interactive health and educational games. Since April 2020, Maysalward joined The World Health Organization (WHO) and Launched #PlayApartTogether to promote physical distancing during COVID-19 through games and in June 2020, we became part of The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) Special Interest Group (SIG) to help Indie game developers around the world. In November 2020, Maysalward became an official member of the Women’s Empowerment Principles WEP’s global list of signatories.

