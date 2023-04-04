Exciting New Update for Gavel Knock "Hakem Jalad" Mobile Game Fans
Gavel Knock "Hakem Jalad" update includes new features, such as voice chat, expanded multiplayer functionality, and an online leaderboard.
We're thrilled to launch this new update for our Hakem Jalad community, providing our players with an entertaining, engaging, and rewarding gaming and improved experience.”AMMAN, JORDAN, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hakem Jalad, the popular mobile game from game developer Maysalward, has just released a new update. This exciting new update will add new features and improvements that will keep fans coming back for more.
— Nour Khrais " Founder and CEO"
Maysalward, a leading mobile game development company in the Middle East, has been at the forefront since 2003. The company has extensive experience creating and developing original mobile games inspired by diverse cultures. Maysalward takes pride in contributing to the mobile gaming world by creating unique and engaging mobile games that appeal to a broad audience.
One such game is the Hakem Jalad game, which Maysalward introduced ten years ago to the mobile gaming world. This game has become immensely popular in the Middle East due to its authenticity and appeals to Arab culture. Based on the traditional "Hakem Jalad" game played in many Arab countries and India, it is known as Raja Mantri Chor Sipahi; the game has become a favorite among gamers of all ages.
Maysalward's commitment to creating games inspired by cultures has led to the development of original mobile games that are both entertaining and educational. The company believes that sharing its cultural heritage through games can help build bridges between different communities and promote a better understanding of diverse cultures.
"We're thrilled to launch this new update for our Hakem Jalad community," said Nour KHRAIS, Founder and CEO of Maysalward. "This update proves our commitment to providing our players with an entertaining, engaging, and rewarding gaming experience, and we look forward to continuing to develop and improve the game."
At Maysalward, the team is constantly innovating and improving its games to meet its players' changing needs and preferences. The company is proud to have brought the Hakem Jalad game to the mobile gaming world and will continue to create games that inspire and entertain people from all walks of life.
The mobile game Gavel Knock, or Hakem Jalad in Arabic, is based on the classical game many of us grew up playing with our families during the winter days when we couldn't leave our homes. The competition required four players and a stick for punishment, but the mobile version's hitting stick or ruler is virtual, making it less painful on your hand. However, beware, your score will feel the pain.
Maysalward recently updated the Hakem Jalad game to include more fun and multiplayer functionality. The updated version of the game now features voice chat, allowing players to communicate with each other during the game, making the game more social and engaging, as players can chat and share their experiences while playing. The multiplayer functionality has also been expanded, allowing up to six players to play together in real time. The game now features an online leaderboard where players can compete with others and track their progress. New levels and challenges have also been included, making the game more challenging and exciting for players.
Maysalward is thrilled that the community has well-received the updated version of the Hakem Jalad game, and the company is proud of the new features that have made it even more popular. Maysalward is committed to providing high-quality, authentic games to its players, and the updated version of the Hakem Jalad game is a testament to this commitment. Try the Gavel Knock "Hakem Jalad" play now and experience the thrill of the traditional game in a virtual form.
Players can download the new update now on their iOS or Android devices for FREE.
Nour Khrais
Maysalward
+962 7 9690 0217
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Gavel Knock " Hakem Jalad" Mobile Game