First ever Rare collage of Warhol Polaroids, commissioned by Playboy in 1974 being sold at Santa Monica Auctions May 6th
Instant WARHOL, 1974, Playboy, Framed Polaroid Photo Collages with copies of the 1974 Playboy (Andy with Camera). 24 ¾ x 26 ⅞ inches, Lot #47 estimate $400,000- $500,000
Julian Wasser, photograph "Duchamp Playing Chess with a Nude (Eve Babitz)", Duchamp Retrospective, Pasadena Art Museum, 1963, Printed 2016; Edition of 5; Signed twice, Lot #46 estimate $60,000-$70,000
Rare "INSTANT WARHOL", being auctioned at SANTA MONICA AUCTIONS on Sat. May 6th: four framed 66 photographs, 15 collages, 1 polaroid, commissioned Playboy 1974
Estimate: $400,000 - $500,000
SANTA MONICA AUCTIONS 2023 SPRING auction will consist of a dual auction:
May 6th, starting at 1pm approx. 100+ lots of photography and will follow with a charity auction of 28 lots supporting the non-profit Focus On AIDS.
May 7th, 2023, 1pm will feature approx.. 180 lots of modern and contemporary art.
Day 1: Saturday, May 6th starting at 1pm: over 100 works of photography by some of the most renowned photographers of our time, some of which will include: Andy Warhol, Ansel Adams, Diane Arbus, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Lola Álvarez Bravo, William Eggleston, Elliot Erwitt, David Fokos, Robert Heinecken, Lee Friedlander, Marvin Newman, Alex Prager, William Claxton, Brett and Edward Weston.
Following this, in support of the Focus On AIDS (FOA) Foundation, an all-volunteer non-profit 501(c)(3) charity founded in 1987 by Susan Baraz, Hossein Farmani and Robert Berman, we will commence a special benefit auction of 28 photographs with 100% of the hammer proceeds donated to FOA. The standard buyer's premium will be added to the hammer price. Artists: Berenice Abbott, Lillian Bassman, George Hurrell, Allen Ginsburg, Elliott Erwitt, as well as GOAT, A Tribute to Muhammad Ali, a Taschen book. Everything for FOA will be offered without reserve!
Day 2: Sunday, May 7 starting at 1pm: Day two will include the original work by Shepard Fairey, HOPE, 2008. This is the FIRST and ONLY canvas artwork made of the iconic HOPE image specifically created for the posters used in Barack Obama’s historic 2008 presidential campaign.
In addition, we will be featuring over 100 works of fine art: Andy Warhol, Mary Corse, Keith Haring, Carlos Almaraz, Jean-Michel Basquiat, David Hockney, GRONK, Sam Francis, Eric Orr, Robbie Conal, Billy Al Bengston, Alex Katz, Ed Moses, Jenny Holzer, Christo, John Baldessari, Sterling Ruby, Man Ray, Joan Miró, Marc Chagall, Robert Indiana, Ed Ruscha and Tom Wesselmann
Preview live and online NOW these and other works at our auction website: smauctions.com
