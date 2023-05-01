Chimoney achieves a 45x Increase in Transactions and a 600% Increase in User Accounts
Chimoney announces an increase in transaction volume, transaction value, and number of users using the Chimoney Platform and Network of Payment Networks.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chimoney, a global fintech company focused on unlocking economic opportunities by building a Network of Payment Networks, has announced astounding growth in the first quarter of 2023. Chimoney's mission to connect anything to everything and anywhere to everywhere has led to a 45x increase in transactions and a 600% increase in user accounts this year.
"We are constantly working to improve our platform and ensure that our users have the best possible experience when using Chimoney," says Uchi Uchibeke, Founder and CEO of Chimoney. As the company scales its API, it expects a 50-100x increase in user accounts created through third-party integrations.
The company has expanded its supported payout and redeem options, making it easier for clients to send payouts across borders. Chimoney now offers over 500 million products from Amazon and Shopify stores, accessible through the Unispend Marketplace. This expansion has been well-received by users and contributed to the growth seen this year, particularly in the emerging stores of value segment.
In the past year, Chimoney has launched innovative products such as Metaward, a Payment Request Link feature, and announced that it is working on an FDIC-insured Trust Accounts feature, which provides bank accounts where client funds are held for the benefit of the client. These product launches have improved the user experience, client trust and contributed to the company's rapid growth.
"We are committed to enhancing financial inclusion and unlocking utility of all traditional and emerging stores of value," says Uchibeke. The company remains dedicated to global collaboration, simplifying the bulk payout process, and offering exclusive payout options and off-ramps in the form of Gift cards, Airtime, Mobile Money, Bank Payouts, E-commerce products and services, and Virtual cards.
To explore the best-tailored solution for your business model, visit Chimoney's Product Hub.
About Chimoney
Chimoney is a global fintech company that builds ambitious APIs and infrastructure to enable the movement of value globally between different asset types and ledgers. They help ambitious businesses and developers unleash the utility of their projects by leveraging a unique experience and meeting endless possibilities. Chimoney is obsessively passionate about fintech and developing financial solutions for businesses, starting with making magic in the bulk payout process. For more information, visit chimoney.io.
