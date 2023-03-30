Chimoney Launches Metaward, a Revolutionary Payment Request Link Feature for Effortless Global Payouts
Chimoney launches Payment Request Link, a one-click shareable link for global payouts to simplify payments for Enterprises, Managers, Event Organizers, and more
with the click of a button, payments can be made to thousands of invoices, freelancers, community members, employees, and everyone in between regardless of their currency, location, bank, etc”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chimoney, a Toronto-based Startup that enables hyper-personalized global payouts, is proud to announce the launch of a cutting-edge Payment Request Link feature designed to simplify payments for Enterprises, Community leaders, Managers, Event Organizers, and anyone who needs to pay multiple users regularly. Metaward, as Chimoney calls the feature, is a one-click shareable link Chimoney's corporate clients can use to send global payouts to thousands of users in any country, currency, or payment option.
— Uchi Uchibeke - CEO, Chimoney
With Metaward, Chimoney clients can create a unique Payment Request Link and share it via email, social media, or any messaging platform. The recipient clicks on the link and is directed to a secure payment portal to enter the amount and other payment details before submitting the request. On the Chimoney Dashboard, Administrators of the Organization can view all the requested payments and handle the settlements with a single click.
"We're thrilled to introduce Metaward as part of the Chimoney ecosystem," said Uchi Uchibeke, Founder and CEO of Chimoney. "The new Payment Request Link feature aligns with our mission to unlock economic opportunities for everyone, everywhere. Our corporate clients can send their Payment Request link to users. And with the click of a button to confirm and pay thousands of invoices, freelancers, community members, employees and everyone in-between regardless of their currency, location, bank or preferred cash-out option"
Metaward is highly flexible, allowing payees to customize their Payment Requests to specific payment amounts, descriptions, invoice links, and other details. Moreover, the Payment Request Link is reusable, allowing Organizations to send it to multiple recipients without generating a new link each time.
Getting started with Metaward is quick and easy. Users can log into their Chimoney account, go to the Requests page, copy their Payment Link, and start sharing it with others immediately.
Metaward is set to be a game-changer for anyone who needs to process large amounts of payout requests regularly. It's fast, easy, and secure, making it an excellent addition to the Chimoney ecosystem.
About Chimoney:
Chimoney is a payment infrastructure and API startup, based in Toronto, Canada, with a vision to improve the quality of life for all through fair access to rewards. Today, Chimoney builds a payment infrastructure that enables fast, secure, and effective global payouts for businesses and an API for unlocking utility in wallets. Join us in our mission to revolutionize the financial industry and bring fairness to the world of payments. Book a Demo at chimoney.io/book-a-demo.
