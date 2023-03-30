Chimoney Launches Metaward, a Revolutionary Payment Request Link Feature for Effortless Global Payouts

About

Chimoney is a payment infrastructure and API startup, based in Toronto, Canada, with a vision to improve the quality of life for all through fair access to rewards. Today, Chimoney builds a payment infrastructure that enables fast, secure, and effective global payouts for businesses and an API for unlocking utility in wallets. Join us in our mission to revolutionize the financial industry and bring fairness to the world of payments at Chimoney.io.

Chimoney