Yellow Pages of digital transformation providers launched

VIETNAM, April 29 -

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have launched the first official Yellow Pages for Digital Transformation Providers.

This database aims to provide information and connect business communities with four groups of digital transformation solutions, including general industries, production, information management and infrastructure, and specific industries like healthcare, petroleum, and transportation.

To compile the Yellow Pages, independent experts from the MPI’s Agency of Enterprise Development (AED) and the USAID Linkages for Small and Medium Enterprises (LinkSME) have reviewed and classified suitable solutions, with support from 115 businesses providing solutions. They have also selected 40 outstanding businesses that have effectively implemented digital transformation processes, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to conduct a direct appraisal for each solution.

The Yellow Pages aims to address the lack of information about existing digital transformation solutions that many enterprises face.

According to the MPI's Annual Report on Digital Transformation of Enterprises in 2022, more than 40 per cent of surveyed enterprises reported a lack of information about existing digital transformation solutions.

Deputy Minister Trần Duy Đông highlighted that this is the first release of the Yellow Pages and that the MPI plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Information and Communications and related parties to update useful data for the business community annually. This database also acts as the foundation to cater to in-depth guidance and support from the State budget and other legal social resources for businesses.

The Yellow Pages includes the best providers of transformation solutions like VNPT Vinaphone Corporation, Vinorsoft Technology JSC, and MISA JSC, which SMEs in Việt Nam can easily connect with. This is a sustainable approach that the MPI and USAID adopted to support SMEs in their digital transformation journey. — VNS