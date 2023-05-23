Submit Release
Jumbula Now Integrates with Chargebee to Streamline and Automate Subscriptions, Enhance User Experience

Combined Expertise and Resources of Jumbula and Chargebee Benefit End Users

Jumbula recently revealed an integration with Chargebee, aiming to simplify and automate subscription processes while improving the overall user experience.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumbula, a leading provider in online registration and payment systems, today announced a new integration with Chargebee, a pioneer in recurring revenue management platforms. Through this integration, users can now experience the convenience of automatic billing for subscription-based services.

"We are thrilled to partner with Chargebee to offer users a fully automated billing solution to pay for services," said Ignacio Carranza, Head of the Sales team at Jumbula

Jumbula is dedicated to delivering the best possible services for its users and actively partners with industry leaders to deliver solutions on a global scale. As a result, Jumbula continues to improve its services and provide an enhanced customer experience for its users.

About Jumbula

Founded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration and payment systems for camps and classes. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many business verticals, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit www.jumbula.com.

