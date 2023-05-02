SideBar Podcast on The Legal Talk Network Welcomes Commentator and Author Elie Mystal
“Can We Trust this Supreme Court with the Constitution?” SideBar Cohosts Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick enjoy a wide-ranging conversation with Elie Mystal.
Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch have both been out there treating financial disclosure documents like optional homework assignments instead of critical public responsibilities." SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes outspoken commentator, columnist, and author Elie Mystal to the program with a new episode Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The episode is titled, "Can We Trust this Supreme Court with the Constitution?"
The indomitable, outspoken, brilliant, and thoughtful Elie Mystal, author, columnist, and commentator, joins cohosts Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick to discuss his book “Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy's Guide to the Constitution”. In this wide-ranging conversation, Mystal challenges our thinking about how judges should be selected, the myth of judicial ethics, and the false narrative of "originalism".
Co-host Jackie Gardina noted, “Elie is the definition of speaking truth to power, recently writing that ‘it is time for Congress to start treating the Supreme Court like it’s subject to law, not to the ethically compromised whims of its nine members.’”
Elie Mystal is The Nation’s justice correspondent—covering the courts, the criminal justice system, and politics—and the force behind the magazine’s monthly column “Objection!” He is also an Alfred Knobler Fellow at the Type Media Center. Mystal is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, and a former associate at Debevoise & Plimpton. Prior to joining The Nation, Mystal was the executive editor of Above the Law. In addition to appearing on SideBar, he is a frequent guest on MSNBC and Sirius XM.
Mystal recently wrote, “Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch have both been out there treating financial disclosure documents like optional homework assignments instead of critical public responsibilities.”
Cohost Mitchel Winick agrees with Mystal’s viewpoint that defenders of the Supreme Court Justices, in response to alleged breach of judicial ethics and conflicts of interest, only appear to be offended by the news coverage, not the actual facts that appear to be unethical . . . and arguably illegal. “Following Elie Mystal’s lead, questioning a Supreme Court Justice's apparent violation of ethical norms should be the responsibility of every lawyer and judge who wake up each day committed to our profession and the rule of law,” said Winick.
