Selvatica is Nominated for the World Travel Awards 2023
In 2009, Selvatica was recognized as the Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction in Mexico and Central America, being the only park creditor of this title.
We are very happy that our park has been nominated as a Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction in Mexico, it fills us with pride to know that the industry recognizes Selvatica as a place of excellence.”CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Selvatica, the extreme activities park located in Puerto Morelos and a member of The Dolphin Company family, park operator with a global presence, was nominated as the Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction in Mexico in the framework of the 30th edition of the World Travel Awards 2023.
— said Ulises Manjarrez, General Manager of Selvatica.
The World Travel Awards were created in 1993 with the objective of recognizing, rewarding and celebrating excellence in all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry. Today, the brand that gives an Off-Road adventure in Cancun is recognized worldwide as the highest seal of excellence in the industry and each year it holds a series of regional gala ceremonies to recognize the best brands from each continent, culminating in an end-of-year event where choose a global winner from among all regional category winners.
“We are very happy that our park has been nominated as a Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction in Mexico, it fills us with pride to know that the industry recognizes Selvatica as a place of excellence in which the thousands of visitors we receive each year have experiences of unforgettable adventure. The park is wonderful, the nature that surrounds it is incomparable and the activities are truly incredible, but something that characterizes us and that is largely the reason for our nomination, is our people, their energy and the daily effort they make for provide our guests with the Experience of a Lifetime”, said Ulises Manjarrez, General Manager of Selvatica.
Selvatica has been nominated twice as the Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction in Mexico and in 2009 it was recognized as the Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction in Mexico and Central America, being the only park creditor of this title. Travel professionals, media and visitors can vote for their favorite adventure Zipline tour in Cancun and Riviera Maya park in this year's edition until midnight on July 9 at https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote.
About Selvatica
Selvatica, located in Puerto Morelos, has been offering authentic adventure experiences in a natural environment since 2005. It is a park that offers visitors tours outside their comfort zone, with a high dose of adrenaline, education and entertainment within a 100% themed, safe and highly personalized environment. It offers zip lines, bungee swing, ATV rides, visits to cenotes and activities immersed in the jungle of Quintana Roo. It is proudly part of The Dolphin Company family, a park operator with a global presence. For more information visit www.selvatica.com.mx and www.thedolphinco.com
About The Dolphin Company
For more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, park operator with a global presence, has provided 'The Experience of a Lifetime' to more than 21 million visitors in its 32 parks, dolphin habitats and marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences, while raising awareness among its visitors about the importance of animal welfare, preservation and care of the environment. For more information visit www.thedolphinco.com
Public Relations Department
The Dolphin Company
+52 998 149 9735
rpublicas@thedolphinco.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok