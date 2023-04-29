Submit Release
News Search

There were 386 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,622 in the last 365 days.

/R E P E A T -- Media invitation - Launch of the 2023 cruise season/

MONTREAL, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) and its team invite media representatives to attend the launch of the 2023 cruise season. On this occasion, the crew of Holland America Line's Zaandam will welcome you aboard their ship.

 

WHAT
  • Launch of the 2023 cruise season aboard the ship
  • Presentation of a commemorative plaque to the ship's captain as part of Holland America Line's 150th anniversary
  • Press briefing and photo opportunity 

 

WHEN
  • Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 9 :30 am (Suggested media arrival: 9 :15 am)

 

WHO
  • Mélanie Nadeau, Vice-president, Public affairs and community relations, The Montreal Port Authority (MPA)
  • Zanndam's Captain Ane Smit and his team

 

WHERE
  • The Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal
    200 De la Commune Street West
    Montreal, Quebec, H2Y 4B2
  • Media should park their vehicles in the parking lot near the Grand Quay. Access will be free for this event only

 

HOW
  • Prior registration required by email. Please mention passport number of each person attending:
    camille.lavoie@hkstrategies.ca
  • Passport or press card is mandatory during the event
  • Please confirm your attendance by Friday, April 28 at 5 p.m.

 

SOURCE Administration portuaire de Montréal

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/29/c9044.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media invitation - Launch of the 2023 cruise season/

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more