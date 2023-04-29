/R E P E A T -- Media invitation - Launch of the 2023 cruise season/

MONTREAL, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) and its team invite media representatives to attend the launch of the 2023 cruise season. On this occasion, the crew of Holland America Line's Zaandam will welcome you aboard their ship.
WHAT
Launch of the 2023 cruise season aboard the ship
Presentation of a commemorative plaque to the ship's captain as part of Holland America Line's 150th anniversary
Press briefing and photo opportunity
WHEN
Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 9 :30 am (Suggested media arrival: 9 :15 am)
WHO
Mélanie Nadeau, Vice-president, Public affairs and community relations, The Montreal Port Authority (MPA)
Zanndam's Captain Ane Smit and his team
WHERE
The Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal 200 De la Commune Street West Montreal, Quebec, H2Y 4B2
Media should park their vehicles in the parking lot near the Grand Quay. Access will be free for this event only
