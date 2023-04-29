GG LOOKS FORWARD TO KING CHARLES III CORONATION

The Governor General Sir David Vunagi is looking forward to join other World Leaders at the coronation of his Majesty King Charles III on 6 May in London.

Their Excellencies Sir David and Lady Mary Vunagi together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade were invited by Buckingham Palace to represent Solomon Islands at the ceremony.

The Governor General and his delegation transited in Singapore over the weekend from Brisbane on their way to London.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs and I are very much honored to represent our country at this significant coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, who is the King of Solomon Islands and the United Kingdom and other Realms of the Monarchy around the world,” Sir David said on Saturday.

Under the Constitution of Solomon Islands, His Majesty King Charles III, becomes the Head of State of Solomon Islands after the passing on of the Late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022.

Solomon Islands, therefore, is a constitutional monarchy, which is a form of government by which a hereditary sovereign becomes the head of state. As a result, the current monarch is officially titled King of Solomon Islands.

For Solomon Islands, the head of state performs his functions under the Constitution through his representative, the Governor-General of Solomon Islands. In performing his functions under the Constitution, the Governor-General, ensures there is continuity, a stable and a non-partisan Government exists in Solomon Islands.

The Coronation of Their Majesties The King and Queen Consort will be a once-in-a-generation event – the first in almost 70 years. A splendor of pageantry and celebration will be on display in a religious ceremony that has remained largely unchanged for a thousand years. The Coronation ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

For Solomon Islands and the United Kingdom, the Coronation ceremony represents a constitutional and cultural moment of great significance. It will be a unique experience for the Realm, the Commonwealth and International audiences.

The coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, will be the first Coronation of the Head of State of Solomon Islands that an official delegation will witness after Independence. The late Queen Elizabeth II coronation was on 2 June 1953, twenty five years before Solomon Islands gained Independence from Britain in 1978.

Their Excellencies are scheduled to arrive in London on 1 May. On 5 May, Their Excellencies will attend to the King’s Luncheon and reception for the Realms and overseas representatives. On 6 May, they will attend the coronation ceremony returning on 8 May.

HM King Charles III last visited Solomon Islands in November 2019 when he was Prince of Wales and gave his speech in pidgin to the joy of the crowed that attended at Lawson Tama stadium.

HM King Charles III also reigns over 14 other countries in addition to the United Kingdom as the Head of State. Those countries include Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

ENDS///

-GCU Press