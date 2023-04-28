Submit Release
News Search

There were 386 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,571 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 607 Printer's Number 657

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 657

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

607

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, APRIL 28, 2023

REFERRED TO AGING AND YOUTH, APRIL 28, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91), entitled

"An act providing for a State Lottery and administration

thereof; authorizing the creation of a State Lottery

Commission; prescribing its powers and duties; disposition of

funds; violations and penalties therefor; exemption of prizes

from State and local taxation and making an appropriation,"

in pharmaceutical assistance for the elderly, further

providing for determination of eligibility.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 503(b) of the act of August 26, 1971

(P.L.351, No.91), known as the State Lottery Law, is amended to

read:

Section 503. Determination of eligibility.

* * *

(b) Social Security cost-of-living adjustment.--

(1) Notwithstanding any other provision of this act to

the contrary, persons who, as of December 31, [2020] 2022,

are enrolled in the PACENET program shall remain eligible for

the PACENET program if the maximum income limit is exceeded

due solely to a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

You just read:

Senate Bill 607 Printer's Number 657

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more