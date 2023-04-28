Senate Bill 607 Printer's Number 657
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 657
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
607
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, APRIL 28, 2023
REFERRED TO AGING AND YOUTH, APRIL 28, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91), entitled
"An act providing for a State Lottery and administration
thereof; authorizing the creation of a State Lottery
Commission; prescribing its powers and duties; disposition of
funds; violations and penalties therefor; exemption of prizes
from State and local taxation and making an appropriation,"
in pharmaceutical assistance for the elderly, further
providing for determination of eligibility.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 503(b) of the act of August 26, 1971
(P.L.351, No.91), known as the State Lottery Law, is amended to
read:
Section 503. Determination of eligibility.
(b) Social Security cost-of-living adjustment.--
(1) Notwithstanding any other provision of this act to
the contrary, persons who, as of December 31, [2020] 2022,
are enrolled in the PACENET program shall remain eligible for
the PACENET program if the maximum income limit is exceeded
due solely to a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment.
