Senate Bill 625 Printer's Number 662
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - of the committees may, within 14 calendar days, report to the
House of Representatives or Senate a concurrent resolution and
notify the agency. During the 14-calendar-day period, the agency
may not promulgate the final-form or final-omitted regulation.
If, by the expiration of the 14-calendar-day period, neither
committee reports a concurrent resolution, the committees shall
be deemed to have approved the final-form or final-omitted
regulation, and the agency may promulgate that regulation. If
either committee reports a concurrent resolution before the
expiration of the 14-day period, the Senate and the House of
Representatives shall each have 30 calendar days or ten
legislative days, whichever is longer, from the date on which
the concurrent resolution has been reported, to adopt the
concurrent resolution. If the General Assembly adopts the
concurrent resolution by majority vote in both the Senate and
the House of Representatives, the concurrent resolution shall be
presented to the Governor in accordance with section 9 of
Article III of the Constitution of Pennsylvania. If the Governor
does not return the concurrent resolution to the General
Assembly within ten calendar days after it is presented, the
Governor shall be deemed to have approved the concurrent
resolution. If the Governor vetoes the concurrent resolution,
the General Assembly may override that veto by a two-thirds vote
in each house. The Senate and the House of Representatives shall
each have 30 calendar days or ten legislative days, whichever is
longer, to override the veto. If the General Assembly does not
adopt the concurrent resolution or override the veto in the time
prescribed in this subsection, it shall be deemed to have
approved the final-form or final-omitted regulation. Notice as
to any final disposition of a concurrent resolution considered
20230SB0625PN0662 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30