Senate Bill 625 Printer's Number 662

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - of the committees may, within 14 calendar days, report to the

House of Representatives or Senate a concurrent resolution and

notify the agency. During the 14-calendar-day period, the agency

may not promulgate the final-form or final-omitted regulation.

If, by the expiration of the 14-calendar-day period, neither

committee reports a concurrent resolution, the committees shall

be deemed to have approved the final-form or final-omitted

regulation, and the agency may promulgate that regulation. If

either committee reports a concurrent resolution before the

expiration of the 14-day period, the Senate and the House of

Representatives shall each have 30 calendar days or ten

legislative days, whichever is longer, from the date on which

the concurrent resolution has been reported, to adopt the

concurrent resolution. If the General Assembly adopts the

concurrent resolution by majority vote in both the Senate and

the House of Representatives, the concurrent resolution shall be

presented to the Governor in accordance with section 9 of

Article III of the Constitution of Pennsylvania. If the Governor

does not return the concurrent resolution to the General

Assembly within ten calendar days after it is presented, the

Governor shall be deemed to have approved the concurrent

resolution. If the Governor vetoes the concurrent resolution,

the General Assembly may override that veto by a two-thirds vote

in each house. The Senate and the House of Representatives shall

each have 30 calendar days or ten legislative days, whichever is

longer, to override the veto. If the General Assembly does not

adopt the concurrent resolution or override the veto in the time

prescribed in this subsection, it shall be deemed to have

approved the final-form or final-omitted regulation. Notice as

to any final disposition of a concurrent resolution considered

20230SB0625PN0662 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30