Senate Bill 624 Printer's Number 661
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 661
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
624
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, DILLON, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA,
COSTA AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 28, 2023
REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, APRIL 28, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 7, 1982 (P.L.784, No.225), entitled
"An act relating to dogs, regulating the keeping of dogs;
providing for the licensing of dogs and kennels; providing
for the protection of dogs and the detention and destruction
of dogs in certain cases; regulating the sale and
transportation of dogs; declaring dogs to be personal
property and the subject of theft; providing for the
abandonment of animals; providing for the assessment of
damages done to animals; providing for payment of damages by
the Commonwealth in certain cases and the liability of the
owner or keeper of dogs for such damages; imposing powers and
duties on certain State and local officers and employees;
providing penalties; and creating a Dog Law Restricted
Account," in miscellaneous provisions, establishing the
Pennsylvania Lost and Found Dog Registry.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of December 7, 1982 (P.L.784, No.225),
known as the Dog Law, is amended by adding a section to read:
Section 1202.1. Pennsylvania Lost and Found Dog Registry.
(a) Duty to establish.--Within one year of the effective
date of this section, the department shall establish and
administer a registry containing information on dogs that are
reported to the department by residents as lost dogs and found
