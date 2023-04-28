Senate Bill 624 Printer's Number 661

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 661

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

624

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, DILLON, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA,

COSTA AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 28, 2023

REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, APRIL 28, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 7, 1982 (P.L.784, No.225), entitled

"An act relating to dogs, regulating the keeping of dogs;

providing for the licensing of dogs and kennels; providing

for the protection of dogs and the detention and destruction

of dogs in certain cases; regulating the sale and

transportation of dogs; declaring dogs to be personal

property and the subject of theft; providing for the

abandonment of animals; providing for the assessment of

damages done to animals; providing for payment of damages by

the Commonwealth in certain cases and the liability of the

owner or keeper of dogs for such damages; imposing powers and

duties on certain State and local officers and employees;

providing penalties; and creating a Dog Law Restricted

Account," in miscellaneous provisions, establishing the

Pennsylvania Lost and Found Dog Registry.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of December 7, 1982 (P.L.784, No.225),

known as the Dog Law, is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 1202.1. Pennsylvania Lost and Found Dog Registry.

(a) Duty to establish.--Within one year of the effective

date of this section, the department shall establish and

administer a registry containing information on dogs that are

reported to the department by residents as lost dogs and found

