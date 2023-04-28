Senate Resolution 107 Printer's Number 659

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 659

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

107

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, SANTARSIERO, SAVAL, DILLON,

KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, BOSCOLA, FONTANA, KANE, MARTIN, HUGHES,

PHILLIPS-HILL, MILLER, TARTAGLIONE, BROWN AND COMITTA,

APRIL 28, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 28, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of May 2023 as "Jewish American Heritage

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Beginning in 2006, and every year since, the month

of May has been commemorated nationally as "Jewish American

Heritage Month"; and

WHEREAS, "Jewish American Heritage Month" is a time to

recognize, learn about and celebrate the more than 350-year

history of Jewish traditions, culture and contributions of

Jewish Americans; and

WHEREAS, In order to properly recognize the diverse

contributions and achievements of Jewish Americans and to

preserve and protect their compelling stories and unique culture

for future generations, it is fitting for Pennsylvanians to

study and learn from Jewish heritage; and

WHEREAS, Jewish Americans have made vital contributions to

the development of our communities, academic institutions, civic

organizations and businesses; and

