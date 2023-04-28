Senate Resolution 107 Printer's Number 659
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of May 2023 as "Jewish American Heritage
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Beginning in 2006, and every year since, the month
of May has been commemorated nationally as "Jewish American
Heritage Month"; and
WHEREAS, "Jewish American Heritage Month" is a time to
recognize, learn about and celebrate the more than 350-year
history of Jewish traditions, culture and contributions of
Jewish Americans; and
WHEREAS, In order to properly recognize the diverse
contributions and achievements of Jewish Americans and to
preserve and protect their compelling stories and unique culture
for future generations, it is fitting for Pennsylvanians to
study and learn from Jewish heritage; and
WHEREAS, Jewish Americans have made vital contributions to
the development of our communities, academic institutions, civic
organizations and businesses; and
