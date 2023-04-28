Senate Bill 626 Printer's Number 665
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - attorney who represented the person at the previous hearing
held under subsection (b) or section 6413(c), the district
attorney and the department. The person and the person's
attorney shall also be provided with written notice advising
that the person has the right to counsel and that, if the
person cannot afford counsel, counsel shall be appointed for
the person.
(2) Upon receipt of notice under paragraph (1), the
department shall conduct a new assessment within 30 days and
provide that assessment to the court.
(3) Within 10 days after the receipt of the assessment
from the department, the court shall hold a hearing. If the
court determines by clear and convincing evidence that the
person continues, while committed for involuntary inpatient
treatment, to suffer from drug addiction that makes the
person likely to engage in conduct that is a danger to the
person or other persons, the court shall order that the
person be subject to the remainder of the period of
involuntary inpatient treatment. Otherwise, the court shall
order the department to develop an involuntary outpatient
treatment plan for the person.
(4) The department shall provide the person with notice
of the person's right to petition the court for transfer to
involuntary outpatient treatment over the objection of the
department. The court, after review of the petition, may
schedule a hearing under this subchapter.
(5) An involuntary outpatient treatment plan shall be in
writing and shall identify the specific entity that will
provide each clinical and support service identified in the
plan.
