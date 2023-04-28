Submit Release
Senate Bill 626 Printer's Number 665

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - attorney who represented the person at the previous hearing

held under subsection (b) or section 6413(c), the district

attorney and the department. The person and the person's

attorney shall also be provided with written notice advising

that the person has the right to counsel and that, if the

person cannot afford counsel, counsel shall be appointed for

the person.

(2) Upon receipt of notice under paragraph (1), the

department shall conduct a new assessment within 30 days and

provide that assessment to the court.

(3) Within 10 days after the receipt of the assessment

from the department, the court shall hold a hearing. If the

court determines by clear and convincing evidence that the

person continues, while committed for involuntary inpatient

treatment, to suffer from drug addiction that makes the

person likely to engage in conduct that is a danger to the

person or other persons, the court shall order that the

person be subject to the remainder of the period of

involuntary inpatient treatment. Otherwise, the court shall

order the department to develop an involuntary outpatient

treatment plan for the person.

(4) The department shall provide the person with notice

of the person's right to petition the court for transfer to

involuntary outpatient treatment over the objection of the

department. The court, after review of the petition, may

schedule a hearing under this subchapter.

(5) An involuntary outpatient treatment plan shall be in

writing and shall identify the specific entity that will

provide each clinical and support service identified in the

plan.

