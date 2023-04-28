Senate Bill 630 Printer's Number 668
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - his junior year and also President and Secretary of his
homeroom.
(5) After graduating high school in 1949, Corpsman Doerr
was employed for one year before enlisting in the United
States Navy.
(6) In 1950, Corpsman Doerr married Sally Ball and they
had one son, Charles Robert Doerr.
(7) Corpsman Doerr enlisted in the military in September
1950 and completed boot camp at Great Lakes, Illinois, later
serving at Pensacola, Florida, and Bainbridge, Maryland.
(8) Corpsman Doerr received his 3rd class rating on
October 3 and was scheduled for a rest leave when the
communist push canceled all leaves.
(9) Corpsman Doerr served as a Hospital Corpsman with
the Fleet Marines, assigned to the First Marine Division in
Korea.
(10) Corpsman Doerr was killed in action on Bunker Hill
while volunteering to accompany a rifle squad on a mission to
reinforce a mortar and artillery barrage.
(11) Corpsman Doerr administered first aid to the
numerous casualties struck down by the initial burst of fire.
(12) At the time of his death, Corpsman Doerr's brother,
Christian, was serving in the United States Navy 70 miles
from where Corpsman Doerr was killed.
(13) Corpsman Doerr's twin brother, Robert, was
stationed with the United States Army in Yokohama, Japan, and
shipped out of the state of Washington the day Corpsman Doerr
was killed.
(14) Corpsman Doerr was posthumously awarded the Silver
Star and Purple Heart medals, the Combat Action Ribbon, the
