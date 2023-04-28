Submit Release
Senate Bill 630 Printer's Number 668

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - his junior year and also President and Secretary of his

homeroom.

(5) After graduating high school in 1949, Corpsman Doerr

was employed for one year before enlisting in the United

States Navy.

(6) In 1950, Corpsman Doerr married Sally Ball and they

had one son, Charles Robert Doerr.

(7) Corpsman Doerr enlisted in the military in September

1950 and completed boot camp at Great Lakes, Illinois, later

serving at Pensacola, Florida, and Bainbridge, Maryland.

(8) Corpsman Doerr received his 3rd class rating on

October 3 and was scheduled for a rest leave when the

communist push canceled all leaves.

(9) Corpsman Doerr served as a Hospital Corpsman with

the Fleet Marines, assigned to the First Marine Division in

Korea.

(10) Corpsman Doerr was killed in action on Bunker Hill

while volunteering to accompany a rifle squad on a mission to

reinforce a mortar and artillery barrage.

(11) Corpsman Doerr administered first aid to the

numerous casualties struck down by the initial burst of fire.

(12) At the time of his death, Corpsman Doerr's brother,

Christian, was serving in the United States Navy 70 miles

from where Corpsman Doerr was killed.

(13) Corpsman Doerr's twin brother, Robert, was

stationed with the United States Army in Yokohama, Japan, and

shipped out of the state of Washington the day Corpsman Doerr

was killed.

(14) Corpsman Doerr was posthumously awarded the Silver

Star and Purple Heart medals, the Combat Action Ribbon, the

