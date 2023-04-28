Senate Bill 632 Printer's Number 670
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - (B) interaction of license holders with first
responders;
(C) tactics for denying an intruder entry into a
classroom or school facility;
(D) safe handling and storage of weapons; and
(E) operating defensive weapons under duress;
(ii) the course included no less than 15 and no more
than 30 hours of instruction or as deemed appropriate by
an instructor under paragraph (4)(i) or (ii); and
(iii) the employee was required to demonstrate
hands-on safety and proficiency with the type of firearm
the employee intends to carry on school property.
(d) Photograph.--An employee granted a form shall annually
submit to the school entity a current full-face photograph that
measures two inches by two inches.
(e) List of individuals.--
(1) A school entity shall annually submit to the
Pennsylvania State Police and applicable municipal police
departments a complete list of the names with corresponding
photographs of the employees employed by the school entity
who have been granted a form. A copy of a submission under
this paragraph must be included in the district's emergency
preparedness plan under 35 Pa.C.S. § 7701(g) (relating to
duties concerning disaster prevention) and 22 Pa. Code Ch. 10
(relating to safe schools). A school entity shall coordinate,
including providing names and photographs, with its team
under Article XIII-E.
(2) Notwithstanding information provided by the school
entity to the Pennsylvania State Police or a municipal police
department under this subsection, a name, list, picture or
