Senate Bill 632 Printer's Number 670

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - (B) interaction of license holders with first

responders;

(C) tactics for denying an intruder entry into a

classroom or school facility;

(D) safe handling and storage of weapons; and

(E) operating defensive weapons under duress;

(ii) the course included no less than 15 and no more

than 30 hours of instruction or as deemed appropriate by

an instructor under paragraph (4)(i) or (ii); and

(iii) the employee was required to demonstrate

hands-on safety and proficiency with the type of firearm

the employee intends to carry on school property.

(d) Photograph.--An employee granted a form shall annually

submit to the school entity a current full-face photograph that

measures two inches by two inches.

(e) List of individuals.--

(1) A school entity shall annually submit to the

Pennsylvania State Police and applicable municipal police

departments a complete list of the names with corresponding

photographs of the employees employed by the school entity

who have been granted a form. A copy of a submission under

this paragraph must be included in the district's emergency

preparedness plan under 35 Pa.C.S. § 7701(g) (relating to

duties concerning disaster prevention) and 22 Pa. Code Ch. 10

(relating to safe schools). A school entity shall coordinate,

including providing names and photographs, with its team

under Article XIII-E.

(2) Notwithstanding information provided by the school

entity to the Pennsylvania State Police or a municipal police

department under this subsection, a name, list, picture or

20230SB0632PN0670 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30