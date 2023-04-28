Submit Release
News Search

There were 422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,639 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 632 Printer's Number 670

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - (B) interaction of license holders with first

responders;

(C) tactics for denying an intruder entry into a

classroom or school facility;

(D) safe handling and storage of weapons; and

(E) operating defensive weapons under duress;

(ii) the course included no less than 15 and no more

than 30 hours of instruction or as deemed appropriate by

an instructor under paragraph (4)(i) or (ii); and

(iii) the employee was required to demonstrate

hands-on safety and proficiency with the type of firearm

the employee intends to carry on school property.

(d) Photograph.--An employee granted a form shall annually

submit to the school entity a current full-face photograph that

measures two inches by two inches.

(e) List of individuals.--

(1) A school entity shall annually submit to the

Pennsylvania State Police and applicable municipal police

departments a complete list of the names with corresponding

photographs of the employees employed by the school entity

who have been granted a form. A copy of a submission under

this paragraph must be included in the district's emergency

preparedness plan under 35 Pa.C.S. § 7701(g) (relating to

duties concerning disaster prevention) and 22 Pa. Code Ch. 10

(relating to safe schools). A school entity shall coordinate,

including providing names and photographs, with its team

under Article XIII-E.

(2) Notwithstanding information provided by the school

entity to the Pennsylvania State Police or a municipal police

department under this subsection, a name, list, picture or

20230SB0632PN0670 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 632 Printer's Number 670

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more