Banks' senior management see major changes

VIETNAM, April 29 - HÀ NỘI — Senior management in the banking industry has changed continuously since the beginning of 2023.

In April, many big names in the sector announced changes to their Boards of Directors.

SHB Bank, Vietcombank and An Bình Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ABBank) made a significant change to the positions of Vice Chairman and General Director on April 12.

A senior manager at SHB said that thanks to the growth in employees during 2022–2027, the Board of Directors of SHB is being revitalised with employees who have been and are directly involved in bank operations for many years. This is a crucial consolidation stage to fulfil SHB's development requirements.

Agribank also nominated three Deputy General Directors in April: Phùng Thị Bình (Head of Credit Appraisal and Approval Committee), Hoàng Minh Ngọc (Gia Lâm Branch Manager), and Lê Hồng Phúc (Hải Dương Province Branch Manager).

After the nomination, its total number of Executive Board members is ten, of which Phạm Toàn Vượng serves as General Director.

At MB Bank, Lưu Trung Thái was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors for the remainder of the 2019-2024 term. In the meantime, Phạm Như Ánh is the Deputy General Director in charge of the Executive Board.

Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB) also nominated Đỗ Minh Toàn and Nguyễn Văn Hoà to the Board of Directors. Since then, the Board of Directors has grown to nine members, including one independent member. Trần Hùng Huy continues to serve as Chairman of ACB's Board of Directors from 2023 to 2028.

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Liên Việt Post Commercial Joint Stock Bank on April 23 elected the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board for the fourth term (2023-2028).

The National Bank (NCB) announced the decision to appoint Tạ Kiều Hưng as General Director on April 21.

The changes in senior bank management are expected to continue in the coming time, such as HDBank's plans to hold a shareholder meeting on April 26 to approve the dismissal of Nguyễn Thị Tâm, a member of the Board of Directors and the election of Phạm Quốc Thanh to the Board of Directors for the term 2022-2027.

Along with the change in senior management, other positions inside the bank have been continually recruiting after Lunar New Year 2023. There are currently 275 job openings on the VPBank website, over 200 at VietinBank, and 110 at VIB.

Navigos Group predicts the demand for human resources in the finance and banking industry will rise more in the coming years. As a result, the industry landscape attracts the interest of younger employees. — VNS