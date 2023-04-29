MGTO attends APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting in Philippines

MACAU, April 29 - The 61st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Tourism Working Group (TWG) Meeting convened in a hybrid online-offline format in Iloilo City, Philippines from 26 to 27 April 2023. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) attended the meeting on behalf of Macao, China as a guest economy, to exchange tourism information and work plans, as well as present the strategies adopted by the Macao SAR Government to foster tourism and economic revival.

MGTO Deputy Director Ricky Hoi and the delegate of DSEDT engaged in the TWG Meeting in Philippines. The two-day program included an opening session, discussions on plans, exchange of information and closing session among other activities.

During the meeting on day two, updates were presented by representatives of international tourism organizations and guest economies. Ricky Hoi delivered an overview of Macao’s tourism situation, the SAR Government’s development strategy of “1+4” for adequate diversification, as well as major tasks to revive Macao’s tourism industry and economy this year. Different initiatives are rolled out to attract visitors for a longer stay in Macao, tap into international visitor markets, deepen integration across “tourism +” and boost the economic vitality of communities in concerted effort.

Through participation in the APEC TWG Meeting, MGTO exchanged the latest updates on the tourism industry with other attending economies, learned about the new activities of TWG and engaged in discussions on TWG’s work plans, to deepen Macao’s involvement in international tourism organizations.

Since the Macao SAR was granted the status of “Guest Economy” in the APEC Tourism Working Group in 2001, MGTO and DSEDT have been attending the Tourism Working Group Meetings regularly. During the past three years (2020 – 2022) through the pandemic, their participation in meetings became virtual online.

The APEC Tourism Working Group was formed in 1991 for tourism administrators of APEC economies to share information and exchange views, serving as a platform that supports cooperation and development of various destinations in tourism and trade.