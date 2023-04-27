CSTO member countries discuss joint manufacture and repair of military equipment

RUSSIA, April 27 - Denis Manturov chaired the 21st meeting of the CSTO Interstate Commission on Military-Economic Cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the CSTO Interstate Commission on Military-Economic Cooperation Denis Manturov, chaired the 21st meeting of the Commission in Dushanbe, the Republic of Tajikistan.

CSTO Secretary-General Imangali Tasmagambetov took part in the meeting.

Opening the meeting, Chairman of the Interstate Commission on Military-Economic Cooperation Denis Manturov said, “We are meeting in a complicated period of geopolitical instability. This makes it even more important for us to expand the defence potential of the CSTO member states. Expanded scientific and production cooperation to manufacture, modernise and repair military products are among the main tools of achieving this goal. We have been working in this direction for many years, but we have failed to completely realise opportunities in our partnership. Today, we discussed a range of proposals to integrate our defence industry enterprises still further. It is important that we focus on national interests, and that we do not upset the current balance in allotting specific tasks and facilitating specialisation. Moreover, we need to focus on standardising CSTO weapons and military equipment more thoroughly.”

The participants reviewed the results of the Commission’s work to fulfil the decisions of its 20th meeting, held in October 2022 in Moscow, as well as the implementation of decisions by the Organisation’s bodies regarding expanded military-economic cooperation between CSTO member states. While exchanging opinions, the Commission’s members adopted a number of important decisions to expand military-economic cooperation within the CSTO still further.

Under the 23 November 2022 CSTO Collective Security Council’s decision on the Congressional-Exhibition CSTO Event, the Commission members resolved to hold this event in the Russian Federation in 2024. As this event will take place for the first time, the meeting participants noted that preparations would require well-thought-out and well-coordinated work by all national segments of the Commission.

They also approved a work plan for 2024 and passed a number of resolutions on organisational issues within the Commission.

During the previous two days, the working group on military-economic cooperation issues, which reports to the Commission’s chairman, held the meeting. Other meetings involving members of the Commission’s Coordinating Council for the standardisation of weapons and military equipment and its Coordinating Council for mutual protection of rights for intellectual activity results, obtained and used in the course of military-economic cooperation within the CSTO, also took place. The meeting participants reviewed draft documents pertaining to various aspects of their activities and coordinated them.

The parties also signed a memorandum of understanding on standardisation and metrology between the Federal Agency for Technical Standards and Measurements (Rosstandart) and the Agency for Standardisation, Metrology, Certification and Trade Inspection at the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on the sidelines of the Commission’s meeting. The document will make it possible to directly apply Russian national standards in various sectors in the Republic of Tajikistan. This will help strengthen trade and economic relations and will make it easier to implement joint projects. The memorandum also aims to organise programmes to train specialists in the field of standardisation and metrology.

The meeting participants decided to hold the 22nd meeting of the Commission in September-October 2024 in the Kyrgyz Republic.