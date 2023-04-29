Sonsray Hosts Innovation Showcase in San Leandro, CA

Sonsray is hosting an Innovation Showcase to display sustainable solutions for temperature control in the transport industry in San Leandro, CA. The event will take place on Thursday, May 11 from 11 AM to 4 PM at 1470 Doolittle Drive, San Leandro, CA 94577. All are welcome and guests can expect free lunch.

Attendees will have the opportunity to discover Thermo King's diverse product lines. This includes refrigeration units, cold chain monitoring technology and the latest electrification innovations. The event will feature Thermo King's 3rd Generation TriPac® Auxiliary Power Unit. This is their latest CARB and EPA compliant solution for 2024 regulations. The e1000 will also be showcased. This all-electric refrigeration system has the cooling capacity of a diesel engine system with zero-emissions from an all-electric performance.

Additionally, visitors can learn more about upcoming CARB regulations and get up to speed on other Thermo King solutions with product specialists who will be in attendance. Guests will have the chance to learn more about Sonsray Fleet Services and network with other professionals in the industry.

To RSVP and get more information about the event, please visit this page.

About

Sonsray Fleet Services is the largest Thermo King authorized sales, service, parts and warranty dealership in North America.

www.sonsrayfleetservices.com

Sonsray services 5 industries: Agriculture, Construction, Transportation, Rental Transportation and Rental Construction with locations across the US.

www.sonsray.com

