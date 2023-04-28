Arrest Made in Armed Carjacking Offenses that Occurred in the Sixth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Carjacking offenses that occurred in the Sixth District.

Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun)

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at approximately 5:25 pm, the suspects were passengers in the victim’s ride share vehicle in the 2500 block of Burns Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and unsuccessfully attempted to take the victim’s vehicle. The same suspect then took property from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 23-040-629

Armed Carjacking (Gun)

On Sunday, April 23, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm, the suspects were picked up by a ride share in the 2500 block of Burns Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 23-063-262

On Thursday, April 27, 2023, a 17-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###