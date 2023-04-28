Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia announce steps to address recommendations made by the Mass Casualty Commission

Federal government and Nova Scotia announce an initial combined $18M over two years for mental health supports

OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The provincial and federal governments are taking action to design and deliver mental health, grief and bereavement services in Cumberland, Colchester and Hants counties, as recommended in the Mass Casualty Commission's final report.

Brian Comer, Minister responsible for Nova Scotia's Office of Addictions and Mental Health, and Carolyn Bennett, federal Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced an $18-million joint investment today, April 28, to make more mental health and grief supports available now. They also said work with people in the affected communities to design and deliver programs and services that meet their unique needs long-term will begin immediately.

"The tragic events that unfolded in this province three years ago have had a lasting impact on families of the victims and the communities they call home," said Minister Comer. "Today, we're taking an important step to address the immediate need for mental health support in the communities with funding to hire more people and offer more services. At the same time, we're immediately starting community consultation to design programs and services to meet their needs, now and in the future."

The Mass Casualty Commission recommended the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia jointly fund a program to address the unmet needs for mental health, grief and bereavement supports in the affected communities by May 1.

The $18-million investment is over a two-year period with $9 million coming from the Province and an initial $9 million from the federal government.

The commission also recommended that the program:

-- provide concerted supports on an urgent basis and transition to long-term care over time

-- be developed and implemented by a local multidisciplinary team of health professionals

-- provide Mi'kmaq communities the opportunity to participate in the program

-- be funded to carry out needs and impact assessments in 2023, 2025 and 2028.

Additional community resources will be available to the community immediately:

-- New mental health outreach staff will be based in Truro starting Monday, May 1. Outreach workers travel to communities to provide mental wellness supports to individuals and groups. They also help connect people to other supports – including clinical mental healthcare – as needed.

-- A mobile unit staffed by a clinical team offering a range of health and wellness services in the community, including access to mental wellness and grief support, will be available on Saturdays in May, beginning May 6 at the Bass River Fire Hall, 5554 Glooscap Trail, Bass River. A schedule of dates, times and community locations across Cumberland, Colchester and Hants counties will be made available as the service expands.

-- A second team focused on community engagement will be on-site with the mobile unit to hear from community on how best to meet their needs. Community members can also meet with that team starting May 6 at the Bass River Fire Hall.

Members of the community who have questions can call 211 for more information.

Recruitment has started for a range of clinical and front-line staff to deliver community-based care, including a clinical grief lead who will be responsible for providing expertise in grief and bereavement services in the northern health zone and across the healthcare system, along with grief and bereavement specialists, mental health clinicians, nurse practitioners, outreach workers, navigators and more.

Consultation with key partners and communities on needs and impact assessments will begin immediately. Dates, times and locations for consultation will be made public as they are booked.

Discussions are underway to identify community-based partners to work with Nova Scotia Health, IWK Health, Tajikeimik (the Mi'kmaq health and wellness organization) and the government to design and implement long-term programs and services with the community. More information will be available in the next 10 days.

"Our government is committed to continue collaborating with the Province of Nova Scotia in their efforts to address the public and mental health needs of the people of Nova Scotia. The journey ahead will not be without its challenges, but it will emphasize the importance of communities, equity and social determinants of mental health. We will support Nova Scotia in enhancing its mental health capacity, including through its mental health and addictions program, and will continue to work with partners to ensure that appropriate mental health supports are available in the communities. We will continue working with our partners to address the mental health recommendations and support the people of Nova Scotia on their path to healing."

-- the commission's recommendation reads: "The Commission recommends that

(a) By May 1, 2023, the Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia should jointly fund a program to address the public health emergency that exists in Colchester, Cumberland, and Hants counties as a result of an unmet need for mental health, grief, and bereavement supports arising from the April 2020 mass casualty.

(b) This program should be developed and implemented by a local multidisciplinary team of health professionals with the ability to draw on external resources as needed.

(c) The program should provide concerted supports on an urgent basis and transition to long term care over time.

(d) Mi'kmaw communities should have the opportunity to participate in the program either on a joint or an independent basis

(e) The program should be funded to carry out needs and impact assessments in 2023, 2025, and 2028."

