EarthGrid Reaches $1 Million+ Investment Milestone to Revolutionize the Infrastructure Industry

RICHMOND, Calif., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- EarthGrid, a company dedicated to revolutionizing the infrastructure industry and creating a sustainable future for all, is proud to announce it has achieved a major milestone of $1 million-plus in investments. This success is attributed to the hard work and dedication of the EarthGrid team as well as the support of its investors.

With the use of proprietary plasma tunnel-boring technology, EarthGrid aims to create more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly solutions for communities. The company aims to positively impact the world by building sustainable, reliable and long-lasting infrastructure.

"We are extremely proud of what we have achieved so far, and we owe it all to our incredible team, supporters and investors," said a spokesperson for EarthGrid. "Reaching the $1 million-plus investment milestone is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, and we cannot wait to see what the future holds for EarthGrid."

EarthGrid is inviting others to join its community and invest. The EarthGrid team is committed to making a difference and is confident that, with the support of its investors, it can make its vision a reality.



For more information about EarthGrid and its mission, please visit https://netcapital.com/companies/earthgrid.



About EarthGrid



EarthGrid aims to create more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly solutions for communities. The company's goal is to make a positive impact on the world by building infrastructure that is sustainable, reliable and long-lasting.



Contact

Troy Helming

Founder & CEO

troy@earthgrid.io

Wire Service Contact:

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

editor@InvestorWire.com

