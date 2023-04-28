F&G hosting free kokanee fishing workshop in Boise on April 29

Biologists from Fish and Game's Southwest Region are providing a free presentation about kokanee biology, management, and the status of the Southwest Region's most popular kokanee fisheries on April 29 from 1-3 p.m. at Fish and Game Headquarters at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise.

Fish and Game's presentation is part of an annual kokanee workshop held in partnership with Kokabow Fishing Tackle, whose staff will also be presenting a wealth of information about kokanee fishing techniques – covering equipment, tackle and trolling.

"These workshops provide a great avenue for anglers to understand not only the incredible amount of effort that Fish and Game puts into providing and managing world-class kokanee fisheries in the Southwest Region and how those fisheries are currently faring, but also – probably more important for many anglers – how to best take advantage of the great kokanee fishing opportunities that surround them," Regional Fisheries Manager Art Butts said.

We are hoping for a good turnout, and are looking forward to seeing anglers out at these events."