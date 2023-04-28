Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,912 in the last 365 days.

Read more about Calhoun Man Arrested in Child Abuse Investigation

Calhoun, GA (April 28, 2023) – The GBI arrested Roy Payne, age 40, of Calhoun, GA, and charged him with three counts of child abuse, three counts of child molestation, and one count of sodomy. Payne was taken to the Gordon County Jail.

The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI investigate child abuse allegations on Friday, April 14, 2023. Payne was a former DFACs employee and allegations were made that he had abused children in his custody.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

You just read:

Read more about Calhoun Man Arrested in Child Abuse Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more