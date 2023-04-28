Read more about Calhoun Man Arrested in Child Abuse Investigation

Calhoun, GA (April 28, 2023) – The GBI arrested Roy Payne, age 40, of Calhoun, GA, and charged him with three counts of child abuse, three counts of child molestation, and one count of sodomy. Payne was taken to the Gordon County Jail.

The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI investigate child abuse allegations on Friday, April 14, 2023. Payne was a former DFACs employee and allegations were made that he had abused children in his custody.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.