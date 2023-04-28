Submit Release
WYDOT extends two-way left turn lane to US 14 east of Sheridan

Sheridan, Wyo – Due to the increased number of left turns east of Sheridan on US 14, the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be extending a two-way center turn lane.

The turn lane will be extended for three-quarters of a mile between Dry Ranch Road and Wilson Lane.

A recent traffic investigation was completed due to concerns from the traveling public regarding safety in this area. The results of the study indicated a warrant to make the change. 

The investigation indicated the existing pavement width was wide enough to fit a left turn lane. The new configuration will offer an 11’ travel lane in each direction with a 10’ center turn lane and 6’ shoulders on each side.  Adding the turn lane will provide safer turning movements for left-turning vehicles.

The turn lane will be terminated just east of Wilson Lane because the existing pavement width narrows and is not wide enough to extend to Cedar Lane and keep a safe shoulder width. District Traffic Engineer, Michelle Edwards stated that the addition of the turn lane and narrower lanes will encourage lower speeds. Vehicle speeds have been a concern in this area for several years. Edwards reminds motorists that the posted speed limit is 40 MPH.

WYDOT is scheduled to stripe this section of US 14 the week of May 1.  Motorists are asked to watch for striping operations next week and to be aware of the new lane configuration. 

