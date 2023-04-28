Submit Release
Fishing for this month’s Wildlife Express critters might be just what you need to kick off spring

Human beings aren’t the only species hankering for some sun this time of year. Panfish, the subject of April’s Wildlife Express newsletter, tend to be most aggressive as the weather warms in spring, which means it’s the perfect opportunity to get outdoors and fish for them. 

Panfish is a general term for a range of smaller fish species, including bluegill, pumpkinseed, crappie and perch. Most panfish are found in lakes, ponds, reservoirs and slow-moving rivers, so chances are good there are opportunities to catch them right in your backyard. 

They’re fascinating fish, and have long been a favorite target for anglers young and old, new and experienced, who appreciate their aggressiveness during spring, when they are abundant and accessible.

