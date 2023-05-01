South Carolina Company FireGator™ Automatic Fire Suppression Creates a Safer Ride for Students and a Cleaner Environment

Benefits of Fire Gator Fire Suppression Systems

Safe, Effective, and EPA approved Automatic Fire Suppression.” — FireGator™

GREENWOOD, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FireGator™ proudly operates under the banner of the “Safe, Effective, and EPA approved Automatic Fire Suppression.” School bus fires are prevalent in the United States. In fact, according to an article in Bus Fleet Magazine, “in the U.S. between one and two school bus fires occur every day. The reasons for the fires seem endless: turbocharger, engine, and mechanical failures occur; wires loosen or rub against engine parts; old parts lose their integrity; tires explode; circuit boards become overloaded; and leaks release inflammatory fluids.”

Regardless of the reason, the innovative professionals at FireGator™ cover all the bases in protecting the precious passengers, drivers, and company property with their state-of-the-art fire suppression system. Fires travel fast and every second counts. FireGator’s automatic fire suppression systems detect fires and activate immediately when an engine fire occurs. This allows the driver the much-needed time to focus on getting students safely off the bus. As an industry leader, FireGator™ products service the whole gamut from buses, motor coaches, farm equipment, construction equipment, and heavy machinery.

The South Carolina based company is setting the pace as a provider of superior fire suppression systems. Their time-tested product protects the engine compartments and battery storage areas. In addition, they can provide protection for in-cabin fires.

FireGator™ has a firm commitment to customer satisfaction and offers the lowest ownership cost in the industry with a 15-year lifespan and hopes this is extended to 20 years. Their focus is to deliver the most reliable and cost-effective fire suppression system available. Their suppression agent is clearly the go-to in EV protection and safe for children and the environment. It is also a world leader for Lithium-ion battery protection.

FireGator™ offers remote or onsite inspections, web-based operations, and the simplest installation in the industry. One green LED, with a 110k hour life span, monitors the system, with all Deutsch fittings included. FireGator’s benefits far outweigh the competition. Unlike pressurized units, they are non-pressurized and adaptable to new technology. The cleanup is easy, and it is lightweight, no nozzles with earliest detection, and environmentally friendly. Best of all, cost conscious FireGator™ offers the lowest total ownership cost.

The NTSB recommends that all school buses shall have a fire suppression system.

Also, The School Bus Safety Act of May 20, 2021, had two major components. It requires a fire suppression system, which addresses engine fires; and a firewall that prohibits hazardous quantities of gas or flame to pass through the firewall from the engine compartment to the passenger compartment. The trusted team at FireGator™ stands ready to address this need by supplying a superior product to help control fires and save lives.

For more information, please contact Brian T. Lyons at Office Phone: 864-223-5443 or Cell Phone: 864-992-1123 or visit Website: www.fire-gator.com.