California High Court Confirms Wages Due on Weekends, Holidays May Be Paid Next Day

The California high court declined to review the case Parsons v. Estenson Logistics, LLC, in which an employee had sought to pursue claims under California’s Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) alleging he was consistently paid two days late each week because his employer paid wages due on Saturday on the following Monday. The move leaves in place a decision by the Third District Court of Appeals that holds “when weekly-paid wages are due on a weekend or holiday, they may be paid on the next day that is not a holiday.”

