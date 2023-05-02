"You Asked For It" and American Retro Jazz Artist Laura Ainsworth Delivers

Laura Ainsworth, American Retro Jazz Singer

Laura Ainsworth, American Retro Jazz Singer

Laura Ainsworth, American Retro Jazz Singer

Laura Ainsworth, American Retro Jazz Singer

Laura Ainsworth, American Retro Jazz Singer

Laura Ainsworth, American Retro Jazz Singer

Laura Ainsworth, American Retro Jazz Singer

Laura Ainsworth, American Retro Jazz Singer

Laura Ainsworth, American Retro Jazz Singer

Laura Ainsworth, American Retro Jazz Singer

"You Asked For It" and American Retro Jazz Artist Laura Ainsworth Delivers With "Goldfinger"

A voice and style that don't belong to this century, let alone this decade...Close your eyes and drift into a different world.”
— Kev Rowland, Gonzo Weekly music magazine

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American retro jazz diva Laura Ainsworth specializes in giving Great American Songbook era songs a brand new lease on life. “Goldfinger,” the James Bond film classic, received a drastic reworking on Laura's fourth album, 'You Asked For It', along with a brilliant lyric video that plays like a 1940s film noir movie. Online music journal Rock and Roll Globe premiered the sultry new lyric video for Laura’s “Goldfinger” that plays like a 1940s film noir movie.

“Just as this arrangement of ‘Goldfinger’ doesn’t reference Bond themes, I wanted the video to avoid specific visual references to Bond as well,” Laura said concerning the video. “I was unexpectedly thrilled to see that Austin had met the challenge; the video turned out exactly right.” -Laura Ainsworth, American retro jazz singer.

"A very well done interpretation of The Great American Songbook, Ainsworth’s formula and aesthetics are firmly planted in the ‘40s and ‘50s, and her balancing of intimacy, harmonies and minimal versus layered musicianship makes for 11 timeless reworkings." -Take Effect Reviews.

"A voice and style that don't belong to this century, let alone this decade...Close your eyes and drift into a different world." - Kev Rowland, Gonzo Weekly music magazine.

“Goldfinger” is Track 3 on Laura's latest studio album 'You Asked For It' that has already enjoyed brisk sales in Japan on the popular mini-LP CD format. The album features familiar songs requested by her fans, with her backup band recorded live in the studio in a late-night jam session style. The 12-song mini-LP CD version was released in Japan only by Ratspack Records and includes an extra track “As Time Goes By.” 'You Asked For It' is also available on Laura Ainsworth’s Bandcamp page.

Laura has three prior studio albums to her credit, entitled 'Keep It To Yourself' (2011), Necessary Evil (2013) and New Vintage (2017). In 2019, her 180-gram vinyl “best of” album Top Shelf (2017) received a favorable review in Japan’s Jazz Life magazine, which led to Japanese record chain Disk Union picking up the album for distribution. Japanese distributor Ratspack Records reissued Top Shelf as an expanded mini-LP CD in September 2021. Her entire catalog has received warm, vinyl-like remastering from Grammy®-nominated engineer Jessica Thompson (Erroll Garner).

Laura’s performances have earned her critical acclaim and industry honors throughout the world. She has been featured in periodicals such as Down Beat, Broadway World, Jazz Critique, and CD Journal. Her appearance in two best-selling international compilations led to a successful tour of India and Dubai. In 2018, she was the recipient of an unprecedented three-award sweep of the AMG Heritage Awards for Female Vocalist, Album and Video of the Year. She has also won three Global Music Awards bronze medals, two 2018 Clouzine International Music Awards, and five 2017 Josie Music Awards nominations.

Don't miss a beat with Laura, stay up on the latest via social media: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lauraainsworthsings, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lauraainsworthsinger/, Twitter: https://twitter.com/LauraAinsworth1, YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LE9KQg8za0o, and her website: http://www.lauraainsworth.com/.

Rive Music Video Team
Rive Video
+ +1 908-601-1409
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

Laura Ainsworth "Goldfinger" lyric video (film noir / James Bond)

You just read:

"You Asked For It" and American Retro Jazz Artist Laura Ainsworth Delivers

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rive Music Video Team
Rive Video
+ +1 908-601-1409
Company/Organization
Rive Video
30 Portland Road
Highlands, New Jersey, 07732
United States
+1 908-601-1409
Visit Newsroom
About

Rive Music Video is the industry leader in Music Video Promotion, Submissions, Publicity, and Distribution. We have been promoting labels and artists’ music videos for 30 years, including Empire Distribution - one of the hottest labels around. Also, 88Rising, ADA. Atlantic/ Asylum and 100's more… We promote every style of music and have a custom list of outlets with distribution to 100's of video platforms. -National shows like MTV yo! and BET Jams, Fuse Tv, Revolt, Pluto tv. , Retail Video Pools, Dj Video Pools, and all of the most popular Internet music websites and blogs. Rive Video is also a full production company, able to do all of your needed Video Duplication, Closed Captioning, and Digital Media Distribution (DMDS), everything necessary to correctly service and distribute your music video to programmers. Over the years, we’ve gotten thousands of artists on MTV and many other video shows. MTV refers our services often, and we are very proud of that. Rive Video is a Preferred Vendor / Partner of UNAP - United Artists of Power.

Rive Video Dot Com

More From This Author
"You Asked For It" and American Retro Jazz Artist Laura Ainsworth Delivers
Kjersti Long and Ryan Follesé Offer Healthy Attitude For Social Media Criticisms - I.D.C. -Ask Me If I Care
American Singer/ Songwriter Tati Monèt - Getting To The Bag
View All Stories From This Author