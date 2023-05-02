Laura Ainsworth, American Retro Jazz Singer Laura Ainsworth, American Retro Jazz Singer Laura Ainsworth, American Retro Jazz Singer Laura Ainsworth, American Retro Jazz Singer Laura Ainsworth, American Retro Jazz Singer

"You Asked For It" and American Retro Jazz Artist Laura Ainsworth Delivers With "Goldfinger"

A voice and style that don't belong to this century, let alone this decade...Close your eyes and drift into a different world.” — Kev Rowland, Gonzo Weekly music magazine

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American retro jazz diva Laura Ainsworth specializes in giving Great American Songbook era songs a brand new lease on life. “Goldfinger,” the James Bond film classic, received a drastic reworking on Laura's fourth album, 'You Asked For It', along with a brilliant lyric video that plays like a 1940s film noir movie. Online music journal Rock and Roll Globe premiered the sultry new lyric video for Laura’s “Goldfinger” that plays like a 1940s film noir movie.

“Just as this arrangement of ‘Goldfinger’ doesn’t reference Bond themes, I wanted the video to avoid specific visual references to Bond as well,” Laura said concerning the video. “I was unexpectedly thrilled to see that Austin had met the challenge; the video turned out exactly right.” -Laura Ainsworth, American retro jazz singer.

"A very well done interpretation of The Great American Songbook, Ainsworth’s formula and aesthetics are firmly planted in the ‘40s and ‘50s, and her balancing of intimacy, harmonies and minimal versus layered musicianship makes for 11 timeless reworkings." -Take Effect Reviews.

“Goldfinger” is Track 3 on Laura's latest studio album 'You Asked For It' that has already enjoyed brisk sales in Japan on the popular mini-LP CD format. The album features familiar songs requested by her fans, with her backup band recorded live in the studio in a late-night jam session style. The 12-song mini-LP CD version was released in Japan only by Ratspack Records and includes an extra track “As Time Goes By.” 'You Asked For It' is also available on Laura Ainsworth’s Bandcamp page.

Laura has three prior studio albums to her credit, entitled 'Keep It To Yourself' (2011), Necessary Evil (2013) and New Vintage (2017). In 2019, her 180-gram vinyl “best of” album Top Shelf (2017) received a favorable review in Japan’s Jazz Life magazine, which led to Japanese record chain Disk Union picking up the album for distribution. Japanese distributor Ratspack Records reissued Top Shelf as an expanded mini-LP CD in September 2021. Her entire catalog has received warm, vinyl-like remastering from Grammy®-nominated engineer Jessica Thompson (Erroll Garner).

Laura’s performances have earned her critical acclaim and industry honors throughout the world. She has been featured in periodicals such as Down Beat, Broadway World, Jazz Critique, and CD Journal. Her appearance in two best-selling international compilations led to a successful tour of India and Dubai. In 2018, she was the recipient of an unprecedented three-award sweep of the AMG Heritage Awards for Female Vocalist, Album and Video of the Year. She has also won three Global Music Awards bronze medals, two 2018 Clouzine International Music Awards, and five 2017 Josie Music Awards nominations.

Don't miss a beat with Laura, stay up on the latest via social media: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lauraainsworthsings, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lauraainsworthsinger/, Twitter: https://twitter.com/LauraAinsworth1, YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LE9KQg8za0o, and her website: http://www.lauraainsworth.com/.

Laura Ainsworth "Goldfinger" lyric video (film noir / James Bond)