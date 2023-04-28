The “Big Reveal” L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers and Illustrators of the Future
Illustrator Winners of 2023 unveiled their artwork to the writer winners of L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers and Illustrators of the Future.
These Contests are proof that it is not who you know but how good you are that brings about that recognition.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhilaration and suspense abounded at the Loews Hotel as Illustrator winners of L. Ron Hubbard’s 39th year of Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests for 2023 revealed their art to the writers of their illustration’s story.
— John Goodwin, President Author Services, Inc.
This is but one of the special events during a week-long workshop attended by the annual winners of both Contests. Prior to the reveal, Illustrators of the Future Coordinating Judge Echo Chernik stated: “I worked with all of the illustrators to make each of the pieces as award-winning as possible – I love all of them. I can’t wait to see the writers’ reactions.”
With some hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of aspiring writers and artists around the world looking for their break so rarely made available–while critics abound–L. Ron Hubbard’s legacy provides that rare opportunity to recognize talent and help provide that break.
Representing nine countries, winners have been flown into Hollywood, where they are staying at the plush Loews Hollywood hotel provided by the Contest.
“We live in a world where art is celebrated less and less each year,” stated John Goodwin, President Author Services, Inc., L. Ron Hubbard’s literary agency that supervises the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests. “These Contests are proof that it is not who you know but how good you are that brings about that recognition.”
Illustrator winners are directed to illustrate the winning stories from the writing contest. Up to this art reveal, the authors have not seen their story art. And even though they met their story’s illustrator, neither the artist nor author wanted to speak about the artwork, preferring to savor that special moment when it was finally revealed. Chernik said, “This is my 6th time at the reveal, and it’s always fun and always different, and the writers always get so emotional, they come in, and they are looking and just all excited to see which one is theirs.”
The room was set with all the winning illustrations for the “Big Reveal.” The winning illustrators stood aside as the authors eagerly burst through the door, searching for the artwork that matched their story. The illustrators would then approach the writers once they found their art.
It was a match made in heaven as David Hankins, author of “Death and the Taxman,” immediately located his art piece, throwing his hands out exclaiming, “YES!” at how well his illustrator, Sarah Morrison, brought his story to life.
As author Samuel Parr found his matching artwork, he proclaimed with excitement that he had envisioned which moment in his story his illustrator, Dao Vi, would create. When he found it, it was exactly that scene and exceeded his expectations. It was better than he even imagined it would be.
“Super happy to be here and meet everyone in person. It’s been quite an anticipated moment for all of us. I am really happy to be surrounded by very talented people,” stated Dao Vi, Illustrator for “The Last History.”
Illustrator Chris Arias from Costa Rica was humbled to see T. J. Knight, author of “The Fall of Crodendra M” emotionally overwhelmed by the ability of the artist to capture exacting details of the story and its characters.
Chris Binns, illustrator for “Piracy for Beginners” said, “What I am looking forward to is just seeing my writer's face. I am going to know immediately if she is excited or disappointed with it. So, I am more nervous about this than anything else this whole week.”
The Writers of the Future writing contest was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.
The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 547 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 2,000 novels and nearly 6,300 short stories. In addition, they have produced 36 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 394 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 700 book and magazine covers, over 6,800 illustrations, 390 comic books, and 1.4 million art prints in circulation.
For more information on the writing contest and illustration contest and to see the annual awards gala, go to www.writersofthefuture.com
