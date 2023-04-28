Submit Release
DEQ issues 13 penalties in March for environmental violations

Statewide, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 13 penalties totaling $372,645 in March for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement .

Fines ranged from $337 to $207,496. Alleged violations included failing to submit annual reports, failing to secure and remove asbestos-containing materials properly, establishing and operating a disposal site without a permit, and operating a major source without a permit.
DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations and individuals:

• City of Independence, $8,377, Independence (wastewater)
• OSU Hatfield Marine Science Center, $6,800, Newport (wastewater)
• Douglas County Inc., dba Douglas County Forest Products, $207,496, Winchester (air quality)
• Sagwal LLC, dba Wolf Creek General Store, $337, Glendale (air quality)
• Anant Pacific LLC, $412, Hermiston (air quality)
• Basque Station Inc. $1,200, Jordan Valley (air quality)
• CPI Salem ONE LLC, $3,200, Salem (air quality)
• Borde LLC, $412, Albany (air quality)
• Allen Hambleton, $57,867, Lakeview (solid waste)
• Kashmir Uppal, dba Butler Market South, $11,797, Bend (underground storage tanks)
• Carson Waller & Justin McCreadie, $2,565, Ashland (asbestos)
• Forklift Services of Oregon, Inc., $9,182, Portland (stormwater)
• Gunderson LLC, $63,000, Portland (air quality)

Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep .

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.

Media contact: Jason Simpson, public affairs specialist, 503-995-4054, jason.simpson@deq.oregon.gov

###

