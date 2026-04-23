Volcano Preparedness Workshops Strengthen Oregon’s Readiness for Future Hazards

Salem, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), in partnership with the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) and the Cascades Volcano Observatory (CVO), is hosting a series of volcano preparedness and public education workshops aimed at strengthening readiness for future volcanic activity in Oregon.

As part of this effort, OEM and DOGAMI are convening a partner-focused Volcano Planning and Preparedness Workshop to strengthen coordination and readiness for volcanic hazards. These partner sessions are being held in Klamath Falls, Bend, and The Dalles, bringing together local and regional partners to build a shared understanding of volcanic science, review and refine existing plans, and identify the information needed to support timely, effective decision-making during an incident. Public education events will be held in Bend and Klamath Falls to engage community members and support household preparedness, information below.

Separately, OEM and its partners continue to advance preparedness through initiatives like the “Lahar’d Times (LT26)” exercise, which explores how a volcanic event could unfold and supports ongoing planning and coordination efforts across agencies.

In addition to the exercise, partners will review and provide feedback on the draft Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) Volcano Annex. The State EOP defines roles and responsibilities for state emergency management functions, establishes the conditions under which state resources are mobilized, and describes the organizational concepts and structures used to coordinate actions of response. The Volcano annex provides understanding of the unique considerations and operational information requirements of volcanic activity.

“This collaborative effort ensures Oregon is prepared to respond effectively to volcanic hazards,” said Alaina Calhoun, Preparedness Director. “By bringing partners together to plan, coordinate, and communicate, we are strengthening our ability to support communities at risk.”

Public Invited to Learn About Volcano Hazards and Preparedness

In addition to partner coordination efforts, OEM and DOGAMI are hosting public workshops to help communities better understand volcanic risks and how to prepare.

These interactive sessions will provide an overview of the geologic history and behavior of Oregon’s Cascade volcanoes, along with practical preparedness guidance. Attendees will learn how to stay informed, what actions to take before and during an event, and how to build personal and community resilience.

Public Workshop Schedule:

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Klamath Falls – Oregon Institute of Technology

College Union Building – Auditorium

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Bend – Central Oregon Community College

Boyle Education Center, Room 0155

These sessions are free and open to the public. Community members are encouraged to attend to learn more about volcanic hazards and steps they can take now to be better prepared.