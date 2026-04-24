Workers Memorial Day ceremony honors Oregon workers who died on the job in 2025

The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) and Oregon Labor Federation, AFL-CIO invite the public to attend the Workers Memorial Day observance on Tuesday, April 28, in Salem. The ceremony will recognize, remember, and honor those who died of work-related injuries and illnesses in 2025.

The event will take place at noon at the Fallen Worker Memorial outside the Labor and Industries Building, 350 Winter St. NE, on the Capitol Mall. The memorial service, coordinated by Oregon Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, will feature remarks from union leaders, safety and health advocates, elected officials, and faith leaders.

During the ceremony, the names of Oregon workers who died on the job in the past year will be read aloud. The event will include a reading of Gov. Tina Kotek’s proclamation and remarks by Oregon OSHA Administrator Renée Stapleton and Oregon Labor Federation, AFL-CIO President Graham Trainor.

Oregon workplaces are safer and healthier today than in previous decades. Yet, there are still too many preventable on-the-job deaths each year.

“Oregon’s unions will always stand up against any attack on the safety and health of working people,” Trainor said. “On this solemn day, we honor the workers who did not make it home, and we call for stronger safety protections, real accountability for violators, and dignity on the job.”

Through a partnership of government, labor, and business working together to improve workplace safety and health, Oregon’s fatality and injury and illness rates have steadily declined for decades.

Nevertheless, the annual Workers Memorial Day observance serves as a reminder to renew our call to protect workers from workplace hazards. Under the Oregon Safe Employment Act, employers must maintain safe and healthy workplaces, and workers have a right to safe and healthy working conditions. Under the law, employers are required to know the rules that apply to their industry, and they must educate and train their workers. They are also required to comply with specific rules that apply to their workplace.

“Workers Memorial Day is not only a time to reflect and remember; it is a time to renew and strengthen our efforts to eliminate the risk of death in the workplace,” Stapleton said. “Going forward, we must revitalize our commitment to ensuring the right of all Oregon workers to on-the-job safety and health.”

The annual Workers Memorial Day serves as a nationwide day of remembrance. The observance is traditionally held on April 28 because the U.S. Congress passed the Occupational Safety and Health Act on that date in 1970.

Oregon OSHA encourages employers and workers to use its free workplace safety and health resources. Those resources include:

Oregon OSHA

DCBS Multicultural Communications Program

Ombuds Office for Oregon Workers

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Contact information

Aaron Corvin,

public information officer

971-718-6973

Aaron.corvin@dcbs.oregon.gov