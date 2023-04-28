Submit Release
Walter's Ferry access closed May 3-4 for maintenance work

The Walter's Ferry access near Melba will be closed for a period of two days while crews complete asphalt sealcoating and re-striping. 

The project will take place on May 3 and May 4. During these dates, boaters looking to access the Snake River can look to use boat ramps at the Bernards Landing downstream and Celebration Park upstream. 

People can find locations for all of Fish and Game's and Fishing and Boating Access Sites, as well as Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation boat ramps, using the Idaho Fishing Planner Map Center. Simply turn on the appropriate layers in the Fishing Related Layers dropdown menu. 

