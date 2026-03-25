Here’s what Southwest Idaho hunters need to know before spring turkey, bear hunts kick off in April

April is just around the corner, which means two of Idaho’s popular spring hunting opportunities are, too. Whether you’re chasing beards or bears, there’s plenty of reason for optimism if you’re hunting in the Southwest Region, but there are also a couple of changes you need to know about before heading out into the field. We’ll get into both, but let’s start with the changes.

In the southern part of the region, turkey hunters should note that Unit 40 will have both a youth general season and a general season for the first time this spring. Turkey populations have been increasing in the northwest portion of the unit. However, it’s important for hunters to realize that access will be a major limitation, as most turkeys will be on private land. We ask hunters to be respectful of landowners and to always ask permission before hunting private property.

Bear hunters need to be tuned in to some changes in the Weiser area. First, in Unit 32A, bait and dogs are no longer allowed in either the general or controlled spring hunts. This change was approved by the Fish and Game Commission during their March 2025 meeting, to help maintain sustainable harvest after recent harvest increases and wildfire impacts.

Second, in Unit 32, all bear hunting has shifted to a general season opportunity (and away from the unlimited controlled hunt).