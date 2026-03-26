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Reminder: Turn in Kootenai River Angler Science Program packets by April 1 for a chance to win prizes

Remember to report tagged burbot

If you caught a burbot with a tag this season and haven’t reported it yet, please do so. Tag information helps Fish and Game better understand catch rates, harvest rates and survival, which supports management of the burbot fishery.

You can report tag information by:

  • Reporting online
  • Completing the reporting form included in your packet

Some tags carry a reward of up to $100. Reward tags are reported the same way as non-reward tags; however, the physical tag must be mailed in to claim the reward.

Reward tags can be mailed to:
Idaho Department of Fish and Game
Attn: Fish Tag Returns
600 S. Walnut Street/P.O. Box 25
Boise, ID 83712
 

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Reminder: Turn in Kootenai River Angler Science Program packets by April 1 for a chance to win prizes

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