Two Boise River access sites closed due to flooding

Idaho Fish and Game has closed the Lansing Lane and Bent Lane Sportsman's Access Sites due to minor flooding and dangerous conditions on the Boise River. The two access sites, located between Star and Middleton, will reopen when water levels recede.

Boise River flows are currently around 6,000 cubic feet per second, making conditions extremely dangerous for people and pets. Historic average flows during late April is around 2,800 cubic feet per second.

"We made the decision to close these two access sites in the interest of public safety, and to prevent resource damage during flooding," said Art Butts, regional fisheries manager. 

Idaho Fish and Game will continue to monitor conditions around its Boise River Sportsman's Access Areas and could move to close additional access sites if conditions warrant it. 

