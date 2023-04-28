Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Harper v. Hall
Friday, April 28, 2023
(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement on the North Carolina Supreme Court’s opinion in its rehearing of Harper v. Hall:
“The Court’s ruling in Harper v. Hall today is a devastating blow to democracy. Our constitution is supposed to be a check on the power of the legislature. But these Republican justices have surrendered that role, taking power away from the people and giving it to an out-of-control gerrymandered Republican supermajority in the legislature. I will not stop fighting so the voters choose their representatives, not the other way around.”
