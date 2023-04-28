Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Harper v. Hall

For Immediate Release:
Friday, April 28, 2023

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed
919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement on the North Carolina Supreme Court’s opinion in its rehearing of Harper v. Hall:

“The Court’s ruling in Harper v. Hall today is a devastating blow to democracy. Our constitution is supposed to be a check on the power of the legislature. But these Republican justices have surrendered that role, taking power away from the people and giving it to an out-of-control gerrymandered Republican supermajority in the legislature. I will not stop fighting so the voters choose their representatives, not the other way around.”

###

