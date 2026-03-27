Attorney General Jeff Jackson Warns North Carolina Veterans About Rising Scams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, March 27, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH — Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning veterans across North Carolina about a scam that offers veterans monthly payments and free dental coverage through a Veteran Savings Program. No such program exists. The scam uses high-pressure tactics and urges recipients to “call within five days” for more information. If people call the number listed, scammers will ask for their personal and financial data.

“Veterans deserve our respect and support, not scams that try to take advantage of their service,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “If it sounds like someone is offering you free money – it’s probably a scam. Please report them to my office immediately.”

“North Carolina’s veterans have earned our deepest gratitude, and we will not tolerate schemes that target their service or their benefits,” said Secretary Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette, North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Protecting our veterans from fraud is a responsibility we take seriously.”

What to do if you encounter this scam:

Throw the card away. Don’t call the number. Government agencies will not call, text, or email you to get your personal information, or demand money, and they won’t take payment through a prepaid gift card, wire transfer, cryptocurrency, or a payment app.

If someone is offering you free money or savings with no strings attached, be skeptical and ask more questions.

Verify any benefits directly through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or an official government website.

Monitor your bank accounts and credit reports regularly for any unauthorized activity. If you believe your information has been compromised, consider placing a fraud alert or credit freeze with the major credit bureaus.

###