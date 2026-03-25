Consumer Alert: There’s a New Parking Violation Scam Targeting North Carolina Drivers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH — Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning North Carolinians of a new text scam targeting drivers with a fake parking and toll violation notice. The message claims the recipient has an outstanding parking or toll violation that has led to an enforcement action against them and demands that the person either pay immediately or risk severe legal consequences, including a court appearance, fines, or driver’s license suspension.

“Scammers are getting more sophisticated, and this fake court notice is designed to scare you into acting fast,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Don’t fall for it. If something feels off, call my office.”

The message looks very official. It references North Carolina laws, a case number, a court hearing date and location, and a non-existent judge and clerk of court – but it is fake. The scam includes a QR code aimed at tricking recipients into handing over their money or personal information.

If you receive this message, do not respond, and immediately delete it and block the sender. If you are concerned about a potential traffic or parking violation, contact the NC DMV directly. Official government agencies will not call, text, or email you to obtain your personal information or demand money, and they will not accept payment through a prepaid gift card, wire transfer, cryptocurrency, or a payment app.

About the NCDOJ Consumer Protection Division: The Consumer Protection Division protects North Carolina consumers from scams and fraud. If you spot a scam, let us know by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or filing a complaint online at ncdoj.gov/complaint.

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