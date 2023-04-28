New training will put more people in driver’s seats

CANADA, April 28 - More people will be able to train for jobs as professional truck drivers in northern B.C. through a Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) project funded by the Province.

“People in B.C. rely on professional drivers to bring supplies to our communities, yet these skills are in short supply,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “The new training we’re funding gets people the work experience and support they need to land high-demand jobs in the transportation industry.”

Go Team Professional Training LTD is receiving more than $995,000 to deliver the training program.

“This training program will benefit up to 24 people, including Indigenous people, immigrants and young people, and help them secure long-term careers in the region,” said Laurie Dillman, founder of Go Team Professional Training LTD. “Our program will help participants gain the driving, safety and essential skills they need to become valuable employees for their future employers.”

Participants will receive 15 weeks of employability and skills training, including mandatory entry-level training (MELT); seven weeks of on-the-job work experience with local employers; and two weeks of followup support to prepare participants as Class 1 professional truck drivers.

The first intake of full-time training starts in Williams Lake on May 1, 2023; the second intake starts in Terrace on Aug. 14; and the third intake starts in 100 Mile House on Jan. 8, 2024. People interested in finding out about this or other CEP projects can contact their local WorkBC centre.

“This training has benefited me in lots of ways” said Jordan Harris, graduate of MELT. “Being young and being given this opportunity to have this training is huge for me, and I have always loved big trucks. Being in this training has made me more knowledgeable about trucks and given me something to work toward to get ahead in life. It has also given me the opportunity to learn lots and make new friends in the process of gaining a bunch of great new skills that will make me successful in life and a better person.”

This announcement is part of the StrongerBC: Future Ready plan, which is making education and training more accessible, affordable and relevant to help businesses grow and prepare British Columbians for the jobs of tomorrow.

Quotes:

Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure –

“This training will lead to good jobs for more people in the northern region of British Columbia. Increasing the number of qualified truck drivers also supports safe goods movement and economic growth throughout the province.”

Andrew Mercier, Minister of State for Workforce Development –

“Making training easier and more affordable is what our government’s Future Ready plan is all about. This truck driver training program will prepare more people for job openings in a growing transportation industry.”

Quick Facts:

Funding for the project is provided through the Project-Based Labour Market Training stream of the CEP program, and is made possible through the Canada-British Columbia Labour Market Development Agreement.

CEP investments are targeted at projects that support an inclusive economic recovery.

CEP projects support B.C. job seekers’ training and work experience, and help businesses and communities address labour market challenges.

Through CEP, the Province invests $15 million annually in communities throughout B.C.

Learn More:

To learn how CEP is helping local communities, visit: www.workbc.ca/Employment-Services/Community-and-Employer-Partnerships.aspx

To learn how WorkBC can help find British Columbians jobs that are right for them, visit: https://workbc.ca/

To find your local WorkBC centre, visit: https://www.workbc.ca/Employment-Services/WorkBC-Centres/WorkBC-Centres-Listing.aspx

To learn about the Go Team Professional Training LTD program, visit: https://www.goteamprotraining.com/