Funding will support artists through economic recovery

CANADA, April 28 - George Heyman, MLA Vancouver-Fairview –

“The arts in all forms is a fundamental part of community identity. Our musicians, visual artists, comedians, writers, actors and creative organizations do vital work. The expression of diverse perspectives, ideas and the examination of social and human issues help inspire us, challenge us and define our culture. Today’s investment reflects our government’s commitment to supporting artists in their craft and work, and to ensure our wider community enjoys the creative and economic benefits.”

Spencer Chandra Herbert MLA, Vancouver-West End Coal Harbour –

“The arts are who we are. Our artists, and all who work in the arts, help us grow as a people and a province – they make us better. It was hard to see the power of art struggle over the past few years despite best efforts. This funding will allow our beloved local creators, theatres and galleries do what they do best: build better communities through the power of art.”

Sae-Hoon Stan Chung, chair, BC Arts Council –

“Arts and culture organizations have been hit with tremendous and unprecedented hardships in the past few years, as well as now having to contend with the current global economic downturn. This funding boost toward their operating costs is exactly the type of assistance needed that will support these organizations as they move toward recovery.”

Jennifer Milley, executive director, Pacific Theatre –

“The past three years have taught us much about the economic precarity of the arts community in Vancouver, as well as its resilience and importance. As we continue to face the challenges of recovery, this resilience funding will go directly to those most affected – artists. This support comes at a critical time, and we look forward to working with the B.C. government through its partnership with the BC Arts Council on initiatives that will increase stability and sustainability for arts organizations, like ours.”

Demi London, executive director, Gallery Gachet –

“This grant will make a substantial difference in placing Gallery Gachet in a stronger position to support our community of artists in the Downtown Eastside. Alongside our community and juried exhibitions, the gallery is using this funding to develop an auxiliary media/digital arts platform for emerging IBPOC artists and to increase our volunteer program, where we foster a spirit of mentorship and skills development, encouraging community engagement in all facets of the gallery’s operations and ecosystem.”

Brent Constantine, executive director, Little Mountain Gallery –

“Affordable, accessible and appropriate space is essential for the continued existence of the arts in British Columbia. We’re thrilled to have received this funding, which will allow Little Mountain Gallery to serve as an artistic hub that cultivates an equitable, diverse and accessible comedy community in Vancouver for all. This much-needed infrastructure will foster the local comedy community and help independent artists develop their work and entertain local residents, as well as visitors from around the world. This funding affirms comedy as a distinct art form and an important element of the province’s vibrant cultural scene.”

Tracy Calogheros, CEO, Exploration Place in Prince George –

“We look forward to a time of renewal and rebuilding as we emerge from some tough challenges in the past few years. This funding provides much-needed financial relief for our organization as we work toward regaining our solid financial footing.”