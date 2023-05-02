Ambassador Institute for Civic Engagement Graduates Second Cohort of Local Civic Leaders
Twelve emerging northeast Indiana leaders successfully complete requirements for graduation.
AICE prepares and empowers civic leaders by providing an understanding of how local and state government works and helping identify the roles their leadership serves best.”FORT WAYNE, IN, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador Enterprises announces the graduation of a second cohort of 12 leaders from the Ambassador Institute for Civic Engagement (AICE) who have been equipped with the tools to help lead, educate, and advocate as public figures in their communities.
The goal of the Ambassador Institute for Civic Engagement is to equip community-minded people to inspire and empower others and serve as good stewards of public trust for responsive and responsible government.
Nicki N. Venable, Director of Civic Engagement at Ambassador, says: “AICE prepares and empowers civic leaders by providing an understanding of how local and state government works and helping identify the roles their leadership serves best. The program also helps interested leaders build their own campaign if they feel called to serve in that manner.”
AICE offers important and strategic introductions to regional and state lawmakers and decision-makers. All classes take place in northeast Indiana, and one session includes a tour of the Indianapolis Civic District and the Indiana State House. While there is no financial obligation for participants, active engagement in the program and their communities is expected. Ambassador wants to invest in their growth and sees AICE as part of its commitment to helping build thriving communities.
Graduates of the latest cohort represented six regional counties and multiple professional and career tracks.
About Ambassador Institute for Civic Engagement
AICE identifies, trains, and equips interested, emerging civic leaders who have a heart for service and servant-leader character and provides opportunities to learn from current elected officials how to lead, educate, and advocate for community-minded decision-making. If you are interested in learning more about the AICE program, please express your interest online.
About Ambassador Enterprises
Ambassador Enterprises, a legacy-minded private equity firm investing for three returns—eternal, cultural, and financial—engages with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates account for over $2 billion in annualized revenue and more than 4,500 employees committed to cultivating a legacy grounded in partners, performance, and philanthropy.
