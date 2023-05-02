Ambassador Institute for Civic Engagement Graduates Second Cohort of Local Civic Leaders

About

Ambassador Enterprises, a legacy-minded private equity firm investing for three returns—financial, cultural, and eternal—engages with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates account for over $2 billion in annualized revenue and more than 4,500 employees committed to cultivating a legacy rooted in partners, performance, and philanthropy. Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ambassador Enterprises was founded in 2006 by Daryle Doden.

Ambassador Enterprises