Goodwill's Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Brent Babcock joins Lisa Christianson on her latest Podcast
Brent Babcock is Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota (GESMN).BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brent Babcock, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota (GESMN), joins Lisa Christianson on her latest Podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces.
Babcock is responsible for retail, e-commerce, aftermarket sales, and organization marketing, communications, and facilities.
When Brent started his job at Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota, he quickly realized how retail helps provide additional support for the community.
Last year alone, GESMN served over 4,500 people through customized programming, (along with over 1,000 youth within 30 school districts statewide), and the average wage for jobs using GESMN's services was over 60% higher than the state's minimum wage.
Brent explains how he grew GESMN's e-commerce business by over 400%, the importance of optimizing retail locations, and how providing someone with employment gives them purpose and connection.
Ever wonder what happens behind the scenes after donating items? Brent takes us on that journey.
Lisa Christianson’s companies help business owners and investors buy, sell and lease space. People and Places and How We Use Spaces is available at here and wherever you get your podcasts.
